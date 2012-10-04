This Shaker-style kitchen has been given a modern twist with bright fabrics and a chunky breakfast bar. To create the feeling of freestanding furniture, different tones of grey are used throughout, with lighter base units and a dark smokey island.
Furniture and cabinetry
Bespoke by Harvey Jones
Bar stools
Wychwood Design
Stool fabric
Hot Spots from Jab
Paint
Ebony Mists 2 by Dulux
Splashback and cooker
Behind the Aga, a vibrant splash of colour is provided by a sheet of deep pink glass. As the room is open and airy, the owners opted for a chunky shelf instead of an extractor.
Splashback
Raspberry glass from Deco Glaze
Larder cupboard
The larder has been adapted to fit snugly within the kitchen layout. Power cables have been run into the cabinet, so that small appliances can be used in situ.
Crockery
Botanic Garden from Portmeirio
Kitchen sink
Here, a stylish mixer tap with separate rinse complements an oval-shaped ceramic sink, which has been undermounted below the worktop.
Corner storage
A double pull-out carousel within the corner unit allows otherwise unreachable space to be easily accessed. Situated next to the Aga, it is an ideal place to store regularly used cooking oils and ingredients.
Cutlery drawer
A wide cutlery drawer, has been made from dovetailed oak, while the fronts are crafted from painted tulipwood. The worktop has a riverwashed finish with subtle surface texture.
Worktop
Nero Absoluto granite
Seating area
A bench with a distressed paint finish complements the relaxed feel of the furniture and provides a place for guests to sit.
Cushions
Cath Kidston
Utility room
The utility room that leads off the kitchen is filled with matching cabinetry. A cream antique glazed cupboard adds an eclectic look to the scheme.
