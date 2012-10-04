Take a tour around a grey-painted Shaker-style kitchen

This Shaker-style kitchen has been given a modern twist with bright fabrics and a chunky breakfast bar. To create the feeling of freestanding furniture, different tones of grey are used throughout, with lighter base units and a dark smokey island.

Furniture and cabinetry
Bespoke by Harvey Jones

Bar stools
Wychwood Design

Stool fabric
Hot Spots from Jab

Utility room

The utility room that leads off the kitchen is filled with matching cabinetry. A cream antique glazed cupboard adds an eclectic look to the scheme.

Image credit: Colin Poole

