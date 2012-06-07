Take a tour around a sleek white kitchen

Handleless Mezzo White hi-gloss cabinetry by Burbridge Crafted Design creates an open-plan feel. Walls painted in Jasmine White by Dulux help to maintain the cool look of the linear design.

Dining area

Duluxs Mulberry Burst was chosen for the feature wall by the dining table, which emphasises the colours in the painting of tulips by artist Beata Murawska. The dining table and chairs were shipped over from Poland and to protect the top of the table, a piece of glass has been cut to fit. The unusual glass light fitting came from Heals.

Image credit: James Underton

