Handleless Mezzo White hi-gloss cabinetry by Burbridge Crafted Design creates an open-plan feel. Walls painted in Jasmine White by Dulux help to maintain the cool look of the linear design.
Hi-gloss kitchen
Bank of ovens
A single oven and a microwave both by Neff have been built in to a bank of cabinetry opposite the hob. The appliances are both pyrolytic, featuring a high-heat setting that burns off food and grease residues. The small, compact coffee machine is by Magimix.
Flush-fitted induction hob
Triangular downlighters have been installed above the induction hob to provide task lighting. The ergonomic stainless-steel saucepans are from the Jamie Oliver for Tefal range.
Splashback
A mirrored splashback from Basildon Glassworks reflects light and the bright purple colour from the wall opposite around the room.
Extension
The kitchen was extended into what was once a shed in the side return, with windows added to the single-storey ceiling to flood the food preparation area below with light. A Hotpoint dishwasher has been integrated into the island alongside a washing machine and a tumble dryer.
Dining area
Duluxs Mulberry Burst was chosen for the feature wall by the dining table, which emphasises the colours in the painting of tulips by artist Beata Murawska. The dining table and chairs were shipped over from Poland and to protect the top of the table, a piece of glass has been cut to fit. The unusual glass light fitting came from Heals.
