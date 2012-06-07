Duluxs Mulberry Burst was chosen for the feature wall by the dining table, which emphasises the colours in the painting of tulips by artist Beata Murawska. The dining table and chairs were shipped over from Poland and to protect the top of the table, a piece of glass has been cut to fit. The unusual glass light fitting came from Heals.

