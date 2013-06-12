Downstairs in Sylvie’s home, the space is open-plan, with a seating area that combines flea-market finds and modern buys. Most of the art on the walls was created by Sylvie, who also revamped the coffee table by cutting out butterflies and sticking them to the top.
Living room
Wall paint
Soft Moss 3, Dulux
Similar sofa
Furniture Village
Dining area
A new extension made room for a dining area that leads out on to the garden. The walls have been kept plain apart from a few blocks of colour created by wallpaper. A wooden floor adds a natural touch to the scheme.
Table and chairs
Homebase
Dining area extension and garden
New England-style weatherboard cladding helps the extension blend in with the original house. Outside, a decked area is perfect for relaxing.
Similar pendant light
Amazon
Dining area storage
A 1970s sideboard takes pride of place in the dining area and is the perfect spot for displaying various artworks and knick-knacks.
Sideboard
Dodo Vintage
Garden
Fake grass and lush foliage has turned what was once just weeds into a stylish outdoor space. At the back is a home office, and to the right a treehouse, with a large decking area in between this and the house.
Similar hammock
Ikea
Exterior
This 1960s end-of-terrace house had been extended and modernised throughout.
Love this? See more gorgeous homes in this month’s issue of Style at Home. Plus be the first to hear about our favourite buys and finds on Facebook and Twitter.