Take a tour around this elegant new-build property in Buckinghamshire

10 images

Giving her new-build home a bold personality of its own came easily to this interiors lover. ‘Going back to live in the place I grew up in felt good. I wanted to be closer to my parents and enjoy village life in leafy Buckinghamshire. When it came to looking at houses, though, I liked the idea of a new build rather than a country cottage, as it wouldn’t need as much repair work or decorating doing to it.’ The owner found a development that had just been built, made an offer and when it was accepted, she started thinking about how she wanted to decorate. All the walls were painted magnolia, so it was a bit of a blank canvas – perfect for creating a beautiful home from scratch.

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, February 2017