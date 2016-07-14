Take a tour of this chic Victorian terrace in North London

By
11 images

When the owners found this Victorian terrace in north-west London it had ‘project’ written all over it. ‘It was a probate sale that needed a complete refurbishment,’ says the owner. ‘There were crumbling plaster walls that, once we started to strip back, found were stuffed with old scrunched up 1960s newspapers. But it had all the makings of a lovely home – and we wanted to maximise the space as much as we possibly could.’

The owners found an architect who shared their vision and they struck lucky with very considerate builders who had an array of craftspeople to call on and arranged to have a feature centrepiece wooden staircase, new sash windows and Crittall-style glazed doors all made bespoke.

Exterior Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 11

Exterior

The owners’ light interior design touch allows one feature in each room to do the talking, adding other pieces that take their cue from the key motif. ‘I love the monochrome, minimal Scandi style, but I’m also open to more eclectic influences. I’ll mix French and contemporary, classic and antique,’ the owner says.

Image credit: Rachael Smith
kitchen Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 11

Kitchen

Contemporary handleless units are sleek and versatile in the modern kitchen. The run of stylish grey lower cupboards are streamlined and minimal to maximise the space. Above, white metro tiles and an open shelf keep the look open and airy.

Units
MC Stone Kitchens
Wall lights
Urban Cottage Industries

Image credit: Rachael Smith
Living room Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 11

Living room

Key original elements, such as a ceiling rose in the living room, remained and the owners sourced a fireplace surround in the classic Victorian style to match. However, there are plenty of contemporary additions too, such as the cool grey palette and Eames rocking chair. Parquet flooring is warm and can be updated with dramatic rugs.

Rug
Amara
Chair
The Conran Shop

Image credit: Rachael Smith
Children's bedroom Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 11

Children’s bedroom

The striking wallpaper in the owners son’s room is used on just one wall so it doesn’t overwhelm the room. ‘By the time my son is five or six he’ll probably need a new look’ explains the owner’ but the key piece in his bedroom is a zingy wallpaper, which is a fairly straight forward style switch’.

Wallpaper
Ferm Living
Coloured lights
Cable & Cotton

Image credit: Rachael Smith
Bathroom Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 11

Bathroom

Much like the rest of the house the family bathroom has an all white backdrop with one stand out piece, which in this case are the refreshing turquoise floor tiles with a geometric pattern. Above the bath, a framed poster with Mediterranean traits picks out the strong colour and ties the room scheme together. ‘When we first saw the (house) interior, it was overwhelmingly dark.’ says the owner ‘It’s hard to believe it’s the same place now’.

Tiles
Marrakech Design

Image credit: Rachael Smith

Ideal Home loves...

Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas

Wedding table decorations you can make in minutes
Add a feature wall | Nursery decorating ideas | Nursery | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome

Nursery decorating ideas for your new arrival
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character