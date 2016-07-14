Take a tour of this chic Victorian terrace in North London

11 images

When the owners found this Victorian terrace in north-west London it had ‘project’ written all over it. ‘It was a probate sale that needed a complete refurbishment,’ says the owner. ‘There were crumbling plaster walls that, once we started to strip back, found were stuffed with old scrunched up 1960s newspapers. But it had all the makings of a lovely home – and we wanted to maximise the space as much as we possibly could.’

The owners found an architect who shared their vision and they struck lucky with very considerate builders who had an array of craftspeople to call on and arranged to have a feature centrepiece wooden staircase, new sash windows and Crittall-style glazed doors all made bespoke.