Take a turn around this striking detached home in Oxfordshire

‘I watched the builders working on the kitchen extension and, although I wasn’t officially house-hunting, I’d been thinking that I needed more space.’ As it happened, the owner had drawn up a wish list for his next home. ‘It might seem illogical that a single man with a dog would want to buy a five-bedroom house, but my mind was made up. Then fate took a hand – two months later I met my wife, we moved in together and were married last summer.’

Once he had completed the purchase, he began to evaluate the work that needed doing. The previous owners had renovated the house, as well as completing the kitchen extension and loft conversion, so there was no structural work to be done, apart from refitting the bathrooms. ‘But I’m a stickler for detail, and the finishes weren’t right, so I decided to go for a complete makeover.’