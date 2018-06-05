The owners made design-savvy choices and got creative to give their flat a joined-up, grown-up look

The owners bought this flat in 2013 and it’s their first home together as a couple. They loved the fact that, unusually for Scottish tenements, the attic was also incorporated into the property.

Living room

‘We liked the dual character of the building – the spacious, high-ceilinged living areas downstairs and the cosier, sloping design in the bedrooms upstairs,’ says the owner.

Kitchen

The flat had been renovated, but cheaply, and the decor was bland. ‘The walls were all painted magnolia and the oatmeal carpets were looking tatty and tired,’ she says. Having stretched their budget to the limit to buy the flat, the couple have developed a style that looks high end, but didn’t cost the earth to create.

Landing

Throughout the flat, they’ve stuck to a stripped-back, simple look but added a top layer of luxury with natural materials and glamorous touches of gold.

Bedroom

They didn’t get the look right first time, though. ‘We decorated quite a few of the rooms straightaway, using mainly grey with silver touches. Then we slowed down when it came to the kitchen and bathroom and realised that the rooms we’d completed earlier were not quite right, so we had to redo them.’

Bathroom

After coming up with a blush, grey and gold scheme for their wedding, they decided to roll out the idea at home, too, and they’ve stuck to it ever since. ‘Our friends laugh at our commitment to our colour palette, but they still adore our home and we love having visitors, so it’s a win-win situation,’ she adds.

Exterior

The couple enjoyed the process so much, they’re even thinking of doing it all over again: ‘We love a project, so it’s tempting to think of moving – especially because we really want a garden!’

This house originally featured in Ideal Home, June 2018.