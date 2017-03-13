Take a tour of this Victorian terrace filled with vintage touches

10 images

A carefully curated collection of vintage furniture was the starting point for this adventurously decorated home, which is packed with interesting details

The owners already had a vintage-furniture shop in Margate before they moved to Ramsgate. ‘We were renting in southeast London, but when we decided to buy a house, we couldn’t afford to stay in the area,’ they explain. ‘It made sense to move to Kent and the coast was a big pull.’

The couple rented locally while they searched for the right property. ‘As soon as we stepped through the door of this Victorian terrace house, we knew this was where we wanted to live,’ they say. ‘We were originally looking for a bigger home that we could grow into; this only had two bedrooms, but it charmed us. It’s in a cul-de-sac and has a lovely feel to it.’

The house was in pretty good condition, complete with period features and all the original doors. So initially, the couple simply redecorated to put their personal stamp on the place. Their shop, Junk Deluxe, naturally meant that they had an interest in vintage furniture, and some of the pieces they already had helped to shape the schemes they created.