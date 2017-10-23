The owners embraced the challenge of reviving a 1930s house and turned it into a stylish family home

When the owners bought this 1930s three-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds in 2012, the interior was very dated, dark and dingy. Fortunately, they could see past this.

‘It was the style of the property that drew me to it, as 1930s semis are well-proportioned,’ says the owner. ‘While the house didn’t need any structural work doing to it, we had to have most of the house re-plastered, as well as fitting new floors and skirting in nearly every room.’

The original 1930s doors were still in place but they had been covered in industrial outdoor varnish that was nearly impossible to get off. The owners spent hours stripping them. ‘They have come out beautifully and really make a lovely feature around the house.’

Kitchen

Luckily the kitchen had only been fitted a few years before the owners moved in, so it just needed some cosmetic updates. ‘The units themselves were in good condition, and have a classic country feel, which is a look I love, so we decided to spend the money replacing the worktops, tiles, fixtures and fittings instead.’

Dining area

This corner of the kitchen was originally just wasted space, so the owners transformed it into a dining area. It’s the perfect size for a small table and chair set, and the mixture of chair styles gives this space a homely, informal feel.

Snug

‘We are very lucky to have two separate living areas in the house and it works well for our lifestyle, particularly while our son is still young. During the day this snug at the back of the kitchen turns into his playroom, so we’ve had to incorporate plenty of storage to keep his toys hidden away when guests come over to visit.’

Inspired by the rural view outside, the owner has styled the space with woodland-themed accessories, such as these animal cushions.

Front living room

‘We tend to spend our evenings together in the front living room, particularly during the winter months, as it’s a cosier space and has a log burner, which keeps the room nice and toasty when we shut the doors.’

‘I chose a warm and calming colour palette of purples, greens and browns for this room and have used lots of cosy textures, like the purple shaggy floor rug, to make it feel tactile and homely.’

Main bedroom

The owners wanted a boutique hotel-style look in the master bedroom. They began with a rich wall colour for the feature wall, then added chunky wooden furniture, crisp white linen, a bedspread and layers of cushions.

Child’s bedroom

‘Before we had even found out the gender of our baby, I had already chosen a woodland scheme for the nursery. It seemed fitting as the room overlooks the trees outside and I knew I wanted to incorporate this Mr Fox wallpaper.’

To add colour, the owner chose bright fabric for the blind and splashes of colour in cushions and wall decorations. It’s now a cosy and playful space, but still something that her son can grow into.

Bathroom

The entire bathroom needed replacing so they tackled this job early on. ”We chose metro tiles and dark grout to fit in with the period of the property, and stripped back a ceiling beam to show off some character.’

I hunted around for weeks trying to find a suitable cabinet to house the basin. Eventually I found a beautiful Victorian cupboard that I upcycled. I love how it adds to the traditional feel of the space – a modern suite would have looked completely out of place.’

Cloakroom

A cloakroom is the ideal spot for bold decor. It’s a small space so pick bold wallpaper and strong hues you’d hesitate to use elsewhere.

Study

The third bedroom has been turned into a study. ‘It looks out over the beautiful view, which is a good break from looking at a screen.’

Exterior

‘Decorating the house has been a wonderful challenge and something that we are very proud of. The space feels a million miles from what it was like when we first moved in and now it really reflects our personalities and functions as a practical family home.’

Image credits: Simon Whitmore