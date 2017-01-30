Take a look around this two-bedroom 1930s semi in Solihull

11 images

As the owners of this 1930s semi were first-time buyers, they were mindful of the need to not overspend on a property and end up with a hefty mortgage to pay off. Their search, therefore, was for somewhere within a sensible budget that they could put their own stamp on. But the couple didn’t quite agree. ‘It was my husband who fell in love with this two-bedroom home dating from the 1930s and convinced me it was a great buy,’ says the owner. ‘But I wasn’t so sure due to the lack of bedrooms, and I was worried about storage space, too.’

Drawn to the peaceful location near to family and friends, the couple also loved the wild garden at the back of the house that gazes out over beautiful rolling countryside. ‘Looking back now, we realise we may have been a little naive about what work needed doing,’ they say. ‘We quickly realised that simply buying some new furniture and pretty cushions wouldn’t be quite enough to turn it into the home we’d envisaged!’

The structure of the house was good and sturdy, but the couple wanted to rework the layout of most of the rooms. They also replastered and rewired the entire place. It was a a big project, but now – despite some initial reservations – both of the owners are thrilled with their home. ‘We don’t see ourselves ever getting tired of living here,’ they say.

This house tour originally appeared in Style At Home, February 2017