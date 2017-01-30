Take a look around this two-bedroom 1930s semi in Solihull

As the owners of this 1930s semi were first-time buyers, they were mindful of the need to not overspend on a property and end up with a hefty mortgage to pay off. Their search, therefore, was for somewhere within a sensible budget that they could put their own stamp on. But the couple didn’t quite agree. ‘It was my husband who fell in love with this two-bedroom home dating from the 1930s and convinced me it was a great buy,’ says the owner. ‘But I wasn’t so sure due to the lack of bedrooms, and I was worried about storage space, too.’

Drawn to the peaceful location near to family and friends, the couple also loved the wild garden at the back of the house that gazes out over beautiful rolling countryside. ‘Looking back now, we realise we may have been a little naive about what work needed doing,’ they say. ‘We quickly realised that simply buying some new furniture and pretty cushions wouldn’t be quite enough to turn it into the home we’d envisaged!’

The structure of the house was good and sturdy, but the couple wanted to rework the layout of most of the rooms. They also replastered and rewired the entire place. It was a a big project, but now – despite some initial reservations – both of the owners are thrilled with their home. ‘We don’t see ourselves ever getting tired of living here,’ they say.

This house tour originally appeared in Style At Home, February 2017

Living room SAH Feb 17 p12 Tortise house tour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 11

Living room

As the house can sometimes feel small, the owners have tried to keep the decor bright and airy by using lots of white wherever possible. They then added splashes of various colours through accessories such as cushions, artworks and plants. The fireplace was also carefully painted with heat-resistant paint to fit in with the scheme.

Similar sofa
Made
Similar copper tray
MiaFleur

Image credit: Oliver Gordon
Living room reading corner SAH Feb 17 p12 Tortise house tour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 11

Living room reading corner

Next to the fireplace is this pretty reading corner, which is brought to life by the owners’ colourful collection of books. White shelving blends into the walls, for a seamless look that lets the books and accessories command attention.

Armchair
Ikea
Similar terrarium
Maisons du Monde

Image credit: Oliver Gordon
View towards dining room SAH Feb 17 p12 Tortise house tour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 11

View towards dining area

The living room flows into the open-plan kitchen-dining area, creating a wonderful sense of space in this compact home. To break up the all-white decor and add warmth, the owners have introduced colourful textiles, such as the sofa, cushions and dining-area rug.

Similar flamingo cushion
John Lewis
Similar dining chair
The Conran Shop

Image credit: Oliver Gordon
Kitchen SAH Feb 17 p12 Tortise house tour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 11

Kitchen

The original kitchen was a very small galley space, with a door that led through to a small dining room, but the owners wanted something that was more of an open-plan design, to suit their growing family. They knocked down the wall between the dining room and kitchen to create an airy kitchen-diner that makes much better use of the space.

Kitchen
B&Q
Storage canisters
Orla Kiely

Image credit: Oliver Gordon
Study area SAH Feb 17 p12 Tortise house tour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 11

Study area

In a small corner of the bedroom is this stylish study area, which is ideal for home working. The white furniture keeps the look bright, while the chair adds a colour hit that fits in with the bedroom scheme. Favourite postcards and photos have been hung above the desk to create a cool gallery wall.

Desk
Habitat
Similar chair
The Conran Shop

Image credit: Oliver Gordon
Bathroom SAH Feb 17 p12 Tortise house tour Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 11

Bathroom

The owners still need to have the bathroom done so it better suits their needs as a family, especially now that they have another child on the way. But for now, it has been given a budget update with colourful accessories and plants, which thrive in the moist conditions.

Similar pink flamingo
Maisons du Monde
Similar ‘relax’ sign
Etsy

Image credit: Oliver Gordon

