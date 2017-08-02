Full of reclaimed furniture and antique finds, this home combines coastal charm with Scandi chic

When the owner bought this chalet bungalow in Camber Sands, she inherited a Seventies throwback interior complete with orange kitchen, swirly carpets and Artex ceilings. Using her talent as an interior designer, she reinvented the entire home with a simple coastal look that borrows elements from vintage and Scandi styles.

‘It was a Seventies bungalow but I wanted a classic seaside home,’ says the owner. She wanted to create a Scandi-meets-Hamptons look with an old-fashioned, relaxed holiday vibe.

The starting point for the new look was the flooring. The carpets were ripped up to reveal solid concrete; the perfect base for timber floors. ‘They added character and painting them soft grey added depth to the rooms.’ More boards soon followed for the walls. ‘Painting them white changed everything. It brought sunshine into the house.’

She avoided an obvious seaside theme and used reclaimed furniture from antiques markets and auctions for a lived-in, rustic look instead. ‘I can’t pass a reclamation yard without stopping to look, and I love charity shops too. It’s much more satisfying than spending money on something new.’

Kitchen

Examples of upcycling can be seen in every room. Old sailing charts bought at an auction for £2 have been transformed into map wallpaper in the kitchen, while old scaffolding planks have been cut to size and sanded down to create bespoke rustic worktops.

‘I wanted the kitchen to look rustic with splashes of colour, so I bought a Smeg fridge and an old table which I painted blue.’

Dining room

‘The dining room table was in my sister’s shed for years, but I cleaned it up and painted it, along with the chairs that I’d collected over the years. I’ve never paid more than £4 for one! Painting furniture is the quickest way to create a unique piece for very little money.’

Living room

The house is full of reclaimed objects and hand-me-downs, such as this old trunk that used to belong to the owner’s great uncle, now used as a coffee table.

Family room

A cosy corner sofa with nautical themed cushions creates a comfortable and relaxed family living space. A collection of annuals which the owner bought for a few pounds are great for adding colour and mood to the room.

Entrance hall

The painted pew and rescued table create an informal welcome in the hallway. Even the couple’s sun hats have been used to add a rustic vibe as a wall display, ready to grab and go.

Bathroom

The bathroom has been decorated in a classic Victorian style, with a free-standing bath, pull chain toilet and grey grout.

Downstairs loo

This former horse trough had been in a stable for 20 years before the owner reclaimed it and turned it into a unique and statement basin.

Bedrooms

A classic blue and white combination has been used throughout the house, but the owner was careful to avoid a cliched seaside theme.

Exterior

The exterior has been cladded with weatherboard and then painted to transform the house with a modern yet classic coastal look.

This house tour originally appeared in Ideal Home, August 2017