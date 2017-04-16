Wander around this all-white factory apartment in Norwich

12 images

‘I grew up in Cornwall, but I’m originally from Norfolk,’ says the owner of this stunning white factory apartment. ‘Although I loved living on the southwest coast with my family, I found it lonely in winter when the place gets quieter, so I moved back to this area four years ago. I settled in Norwich because I know it quite well and it’s also a great place to live and work. It’s small and lively, but it has everything you could want from a city, including lots of independent shops, plus the people are really friendly.’

The building the owner lives in used to be a factory and was converted into flats about nine years ago. ‘At first I rented a flat here and I loved it, because of its industrial design and sense of history. It’s only a short walk to the city centre, and we have lots of local shops and the river nearby.’

The owner was keen to buy within the building, so she let her neighbours know that she was interested in properties on any floor. ‘It wasn’t long before I heard that a woman on the top floor wanted to sell up,’ she says. ‘When I came to view it and walked into the open-plan kitchen-sitting room, I was blown away by how much light was flooding in through the windows that run along an entire wall. I decided then and there that I would buy it. Luckily, I liked the rest of the property too.’

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, April 2017