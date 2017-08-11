Fed up with their cramped kitchen but unwilling to leave an area they love, the owners decided to knock through and extend their kitchen

The owners bought their four-bedroom house in Epsom, Surrey, 12 years ago, knowing all along that it had some major issues including a lack of kitchen-diner to accommodate them and their two sons.

‘We’d stretched ourselves financially to buy the house, so we made do by putting in a cheap kitchen, as a temporary measure,’ says the owner. ‘As the boys got older and needed more space, we considered moving house, but as we really love the area we asked an architect for ideas instead.’

The decision was made to build a two-storey extension, knocking through their old kitchen to extend it and get the space the family needed.

There was only enough room for two or three people in the old kitchen, and the dining room was so narrow that nobody could move once they were sat at the table. The owners kept their old dining table and chairs, but in the new space there is a lot more room to move around them.

They’ve also included a breakfast bar with informal seating for five people, which is great for when guests pop by for coffee, or for people to perch and chat when the chef is hard at work. ‘Now, if we’re cooking, we’re still part of what’s going on.’

It was important to the owners to keep everything light and bright, but they didn’t want stark white so they opted for pale grey units with white worktops. The island has been kept free of appliances, with the induction hob and sink positioned in the run of units at the side of the room for neatness.

‘I went for a sink and tap with geometric shapes to match the units.’

Bifold windows were built into the extension, creating further feeling of space and working as a picture frame on to the garden. ‘It comes into its own in summer, with the bifold doors open and the sun streaming in. It’s become a real party house!’

Building the two-storey extension took approximately eight months and cost around £200,000. ‘It was a tough investment and we found it tough not to be able to use the garden, but it was worth it.’

‘It’s such a joy to invite people over and to know there’s plenty of space, instead of having to squeeze them in.’

This kitchen makeover originally appeared in Ideal Home, August 2017.

Image credits: Colin Poole