Enjoy this grey Shaker kitchen makeover, centred around a must-have dining table

By

This tiny kitchen was extended by 4ft to make room for a dining table for the owner's three grown-up sons

‘My previous home had a large kitchen-diner and I wanted to recreate that family space here,’ says the owner of her three-bedroom home in Cardiff. ‘But the existing kitchen was too small and in need of a lot of work. The Fifties units were falling apart and the polystyrene-tiled ceiling was starting to collapse.’

Planning a makeover? See more kitchen ideas.

So she decided to get a builder to knock down the old conservatory to make room for a modern extension. ‘Luckily, I didn’t need planning permission, because I didn’t build beyond the original footprint of the house,’ she says. ‘It  was fairly straightforward.

‘Having said that, I’d always advise people to plan as much  as you can yourself before hiring anybody else  to start the work. Also, be prepared for everything to take longer than you think!’

Grey-shaker-kitchen-makeover-3

Image credit: David Parmiter

The owner wanted to keep the space feeling open and uncluttered, so chose timeless Shaker cabinetry from Chalkhouse Interiors. ‘By demolishing the old conservatory to make room for a kitchen extension,  I was able to fit in a large table,’ says Maria. ‘I used muted colours to give the space a clutter-free look.’

Buy now: Similar 8′ x 3′ farmhouse table, £495, Pine Farmhouse Table

Grey-shaker-kitchen-makeover-1

Image credit: David Parmiter

‘Including an island was always top of my wish list and I love that I can look out at the garden while I’m preparing food,’ says the owner.

Distressed timber flooring makes the new extension look like it’s always been part of the building, while beyond list an alcove larder. ‘I like the traditional pantry feel that a larder brings to the kitchen,’ says the owner.

Get the look
Buy now: Kensington engineered wood flooring in Natural Oak, £48.74 per sq m, Posh Flooring
Buy now: Curtains made from Padstow Natural Sheer, £49.50 per m, Ian Mankin

Grey-shaker-kitchen-makeover-6

Image credit: David Parmiter

During the renovation, the builders discovered a fireplace that the owner I whitewashed to turn it into a great feature.

‘Apart from the cabinets, my biggest spend was the Silestone worktops,’ says Maria. ‘But I have no regrets as they complement the simplicity of the kitchen perfectly and reflect the light.’ Draining grooves keep the island free of the clutter of a dish rack.

Grey-shaker-kitchen-makeover-7

Image credit: David Parmiter

Maria avoided fitting lots of wall cabinets to keep the space feeling uncluttered, adding just this one to display all her glassware and pretty mugs.

Get the look
Buy now: Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball Cornforth White estate emulsion, £45 for 2.5ltrs, Homebase

Grey-shaker-kitchen-makeover-4

Image credit: David Parmiter

 

‘It was important to me to have a kitchen that wouldn’t date quickly and that I could update by simply changing the colour, so I opted for a hand-painted finish,’ says the owner.

She also picked a slim glass upstand.  ‘Tiles would have looked too fussy,’ she adds.

Get the look
Buy now: Similar AEG HG755551SY Gas Hob, Stainless Steel, £359, John Lewis

Grey-shaker-kitchen-makeover-5

Image credit: David Parmiter

Enjoy another makeover: Before and after – a huge extension houses a kitchen made for entertaining

All together the project took  six months to complete and  the design and installation  cost £2,700. ‘It’s exactly what  I wanted – an inviting place  to spend time with my family.’

Ideal Home newsletter

Ideal Home loves...

countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves