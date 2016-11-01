31 images

Painted kitchen units are a practical choice. Thanks to their durable finish, they rarely show scratches and other signs of daily wear and tear. Available in matt, satin and gloss finishes, it’s also a versatile option. It’s soft finish makes it ideally suited to traditional cabinetry, but painted units will also sit happily in a modern design.

When it comes to using colour in the kitchen, the temptation is to play it safe with neutrals – after all, a new scheme is a big investment and you want it to last for many years without looking dated. But vibrant hues will add warmth and personality to a room, especially if your kitchen is part of a larger living space, and you intend to spend a lot of time there.

A popular look is mixing three different shades to give the casual feel of an unfitted kitchen, and also to break up a long run of cabinetry. Most schemes are painted in situ by professionals, but if you’re looking for a quick update for your flat-fronted cabinetry, you can send your units away to be spray-painted.

Soft and pretty, pastel touches can work beautifully in the kitchen as an accent colour against woods of all tones and other neutrals. Think matt plaster pink, pale mint or baby blue for cabinetry, and mix and match shades across chairs, soft furnishings and accessories. Not just for retro schemes, pastels also work fabulously well with clean, contemporary lines.

Whether you choose a bold all-over shades or just a few bright highlights, bringing colour into the kitchen will raise everyone’s spirits and create a welcoming space where you’ll want to spend time and gather with family and friends.

After more kitchen inspiration? Check out our kitchen island ideas gallery