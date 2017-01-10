21 images

Freestanding kitchens do exactly what they say on the tin – they’re kitchen units that are not fixed to the wall or floor, so you can configure them in any way you like. The main components of freestanding kitchens are island units, storage units, display dressers and wheeled trolleys – which can be moved around your kitchen space freely.

The benefits of freestanding kitchens are numerous: you don’t need to have costly fitted appliances, you can use existing or second-hand furniture (such as a cupboard, sideboard or dresser), and you can move your kitchen units around if you fancy a change later on. The fact that everything doesn’t ‘match’ means freestanding kitchens are often a more affordable option than fitted kitchens. They’re certainly more flexible too, and can evolve to fit in with your needs, rather than needing to be perfectly planned from the outset.

If you have a large kitchen, a central unit will give you plenty of worktop space and create a sociable feel. Check out our round-up of kitchen island ideas for inspiration. Alternatively, if you’ve got a small room, why not take a look at our ideas for compact kitchens.