Be inspired by these fabulous and daring kitchen colour schemes. Colour is a powerful design tool that completely alters the mood of a kitchen. It can change your perception of the space, making it feel wider and brighter, and it can draw the eye towards features worth highlighting. And, of course, it’s a great way to express personality.

In the past, there may have been more of an all-or-nothing approach to colour in the kitchen – remember avocado green and burnt orange in the 1970s? The new palette is a bit more restrained, with pale blues, greys and darker, inky shades proving a big hit – though that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with kitchen colour, as you will see in the schemes below. Tone is important too – even within the grey family, warmer greys create a different feel from blue-based shades of slate.

The accent colour is as popular as ever and here yellow comes into its own, particularly against darker greys. A great approach is to go for a base colour then use an accent shade to highlight areas or to add a vibrant splash.

When choosing an accent colour or a mixed palette, you can’t go wrong by following colour theory. Complementary colours are opposite each other on the colour wheel and will create a strong contrast with a vibrant feel, while colours that are near each other on the wheel will give your scheme a more relaxed vibe.

Don’t just think about the colour on your walls or units – also consider the design and style of your kitchen flooring.