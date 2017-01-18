Kitchen colour schemes
Be inspired by these fabulous and daring kitchen colour schemes. Colour is a powerful design tool that completely alters the mood of a kitchen. It can change your perception of the space, making it feel wider and brighter, and it can draw the eye towards features worth highlighting. And, of course, it’s a great way to express personality.
In the past, there may have been more of an all-or-nothing approach to colour in the kitchen – remember avocado green and burnt orange in the 1970s? The new palette is a bit more restrained, with pale blues, greys and darker, inky shades proving a big hit – though that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with kitchen colour, as you will see in the schemes below. Tone is important too – even within the grey family, warmer greys create a different feel from blue-based shades of slate.
The accent colour is as popular as ever and here yellow comes into its own, particularly against darker greys. A great approach is to go for a base colour then use an accent shade to highlight areas or to add a vibrant splash.
When choosing an accent colour or a mixed palette, you can’t go wrong by following colour theory. Complementary colours are opposite each other on the colour wheel and will create a strong contrast with a vibrant feel, while colours that are near each other on the wheel will give your scheme a more relaxed vibe.
Don’t just think about the colour on your walls or units – also consider the design and style of your kitchen flooring.
Make a splash
Satisfy your colour cravings with a vivid splashback – it’s an especially good approach if you’re daunted by the thought of colourful units. It’s also relatively simple to change your scheme in future if you fancy a change. Pink and red highlights help to make the blue splashback stand out even more than it would on its own, but again are confined to easily modified bits and bobs.
Team yellow with grey
Hang a decorative wallpaper at one end of your kitchen to create a strong contrast with sleek modern units. The pendant lights above the dining area highlight the space, while picking out the colours of the wallpaper. This scheme is all about mixtures, from the combination of yellow and grey to the juxtaposition of feminine and industrial.
Streamline with handleless units
Go for a super-sleek scheme with impressive navy units in a handleless design. The white island and floor tiles are not to be overlooked, though, as they help the colour to ‘pop’, creating the maximum possible impact. Floor-to-ceiling units are the key here, as it means the colour on the walls is uninterrupted, which helps to give the clean look that is vital to this scheme.
Choose vibrant orange
Give your kitchen instant wow factor with vibrant pops of colour on the splashback and island. The island here has been cleverly designed not to be overly imposing, with its colour hidden on a panel below the counter, rather than all over the unit. The sculptural design of the stainless-steel extractor fan gives a contemporary edge.
Leave walls exposed
Choose a colour scheme that will work for you – it doesn’t have to mean bright colours. This room has a lot of interesting elements, but it’s completely neutral. Exposed brickwork is very on-trend right now and adds warmth, with its earthy tones. Monochrome picture frames hung in a group on the wall are also an eye-catching part of the scheme.
Add a pale blue
Keep the look simple with pale-blue units that inject a hint of colour. Grey worktops offer durability and practicality, while blending into the background and allowing the mint blue to grab the attention. White tiles and wall paint, plus the stainless-steel appliances, are similarly undemanding of the limelight, making this colour scheme beautiful in its simplicity.
Brighten up
Breathe life into a stark white kitchen with eye-popping colours and fluid shapes. Canary-yellow accessories complement the pink and red chairs, while accessories pick out these colours, too. The rest of the scheme is white, but the colourful touches lift it into adventurous territory.
Be mellow yellow
Team rustic wooden furniture with pale yellow walls and low-hanging pendant lights for a rustic country look that will endure. Unvarnished wood acts almost like a halfway house between both colours, blending seamlessly with the scheme. Privacy film used on the bottom panes of the windows stops prying eyes peeking in, but also creates a pretty feature with the tree design.
Own the night
Go for the unexpected in your kitchen by choosing a dramatic midnight blue shade for your walls. Kitchens are often light and bright, so this is definitely a kitchen colour scheme that will stand out. The brass panel on the island lends this space the feel of a decadent cocktail bar – perfect for whiling away a few hours with friends.
Do it with tiles
Add interest to traditional kitchens with a patchwork of multicoloured tiles. Exposed brick walls and a ceiling-mounted rack for pots and pans play their part in the overall look of this country kitchen scheme, too. A mishmash of styles is important here to achieve a lived-in style. You don’t want it to appear too ‘planned out’.
Say it with flowers
Create a feature wall with a pretty floral artwork. Alternatively, you could get the look with a stencil painted directly onto the wall, or wall stickers, which are easy to remove and place somewhere else at a later date. Whichever way you choose to add interest, this image shows that one small piece can have a really big impact on your kitchen scheme. Red and white stools bring the look together.
Find inspiration in modern art
Bring energy to a scheme with zinging shades of yellow. This unusual kitchen, with its sleek blocks of colour, is inspired by the artist Mondrian. The floor makes a huge visual impact, turning what is otherwise heavily neutral into something spectacular and noteworthy. We love it.
Paint an island
Make your kitchen island a focal point by painting it in a deep-blue hue. This shade tones beautifully with the chocolate-brown grain of walnut and other dark woods throughout the space. Pendants hung above the island provide much-needed task lighting, while emphasising the importance of the island at the same time.
Pick primary colours
Modernise your cabinetry and panelling with colour blocking. The trick is to use one colour for each area to keep the look clean – the dining chairs are a good example, as they are all painted in the same green. As a result of the logical separations of each ‘section’, the look is harmonious, rather than jarring.
Take a subtle approach
Update your look with paint – it’s one of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your kitchen a whole new lease of life. If you’re not brave enough to go the whole step, introducing small areas of colour to a crisp, white palette will dilute the look. A pocket of vibrant yellow creates a three-dimensional effect within these pure-white cabinets.
Brave a bold floor
For a unique look in the kitchen, a bespoke vinyl floor can be printed with any image you choose. Modern designer vinyls are available in a range of bold colours and will help create a warm, friendly space. They’re durable and easy to clean, too. Teamed with white cabinetry and vibrant orange walls, this lively scheme is sure to draw attention.
Tile a brick wall
This red, white and blue kitchen is distinctly patriotic. Victorian-style metro tiles will add colour and pattern to your space. If you’re unsure about going for a bold shade, make sure you check the colour at different times of the day and under natural and artificial light. Bear in mind that matt looks darker than gloss, even in the same shade.
Create a colour clash
This mixed material kitchen cabinetry looks great above a run of white units. Not only does it make a statement, the different shapes and heights add interest. Balancing the units with a dark worktop offers contrast and makes a great backdrop for the gadgets on display. Restrict strong shades to accessories, walls and key pieces of furniture to tone down intensity.
Think deeply
Red has long been a popular choice for hi-gloss kitchens, but there’s been a definite move away from pillar-box tones to richer berries and burgundy. Make a statement in your kitchen with glossy mulberry cabinets like these, with white walls and grey floors as a neutral background for the colour.
Try monochrome
Monochrome is usually considered a ‘safe’ choice for kitchens, but go for a handleless design, a hi-gloss finish and throw in a curve or two and you can achieve a surprisingly bold look. A vibrant glass splashback should fulfil any colour cravings.
Boost your scheme with red
Restrict colour to base units to prevent it from overwhelming a compact space. One strong tone works best overall in a smaller space, but it can be added to with accessories in the same colour, to tie the look together.
Go for zesty orange
Choose extra-thick composite worktops in cool white for the perfect foil to zingy citrus cabinetry. Not all the units have to be the same – here there is also a bank of matt grey kitchen units, which add a sophisticated edge to the scheme. The grey floor tiles are a practical colour choice in a high-traffic area, but they have a softening effect, too.
Paint it green
Choose a classic cabinetry style and give it an update with paint in a vibrant shade such as this lime green. This scheme proves that colourful kitchens don’t have to be contemporary in style and that standout colours will work well with wooden cupboards and shelving, too.
