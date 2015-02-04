Modern kitchen design essentials – 10 of the best

10 images

Uncluttered, sleek lines contribute towards the sophisticated look the modern kitchen.

A combination of sleek appliances and glossy cabinets creates a professional-looking kitchen. Handleless units are a great way to create a streamlined feel. Bring your kitchen bang up to date by painting cabinetry in a muted grey. Modern kitchens, with their pared-back looks, can easily merge with an informal dining area. Add drama by installing a fireplace and hanging a striking pendant to create an extension of your living room. Large-scale pendant lights are a design statement in themselves.

Materials are the most important thing to consider when designing and planning a modern kitchen. Stick to glossy, hard surfaces, such as stone, composite, acrylic-based materials, such as Parapan and lacquer finishes. If you are after a contemporary look, opt for handleless units and fully integrated appliances. Composite can be shaped and moulded to create a truly dynamic design. If you’re on a budget, consider laminate instead of lacquer. It is cheaper and easier to clean.