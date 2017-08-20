Look around this open-plan country-style family kitchen

The owners wanted a change from the cold, minimalist style of their previous kitchen and opted for a warmer, friendlier design scheme



This large multipurpose room has the warmth of a vintage look and all the practicalities of a modern space.

Open-plan kitchen

This characterful country scheme belongs to a journalist, her finance director husband and their two young daughters. To create a relaxed open-plan space for them to cook, eat and hang out together, the couple relocated the original kitchen from the basement to the through-sitting room. ‘The new kitchen looks great and is easy to use. It blends effortlessly with the rest of the room, too.’ A cream palette was used throughout to create a bright, fresh and cohesive scheme in this open-plan space. A single row of low-level classic Shaker units and the absence of wall cupboards prevent the work zone from dominating the room. Opting to have a table rather than an island in the middle of the room makes this multifunctional scheme look less like a kitchen, while providing additional worktop space when needed.

Dining area

Here bold black accents help to punctuate the country cream scheme. In this kitchen, the eye-catching original fireplace is the key to introducing black chairs and accessories. Vintage furniture and fittings, pretty ceramics and contemporary artwork all prevent this country scheme from looking bland. White window shutters open up the space at the darker end of the open-plan room.

Cooking area

Introduce something a little different and it can anchor your design scheme. The Mercury range cooker in soft pale-blue pulls this kitchen design back from the brink of rustic country by adding a contemporary edge. Use open shelves as an alternative to wall units. These ones, displaying attractive earthenware, everyday crockery and cool retro gadgets, give the space a practical feel, while the ‘CUISINE’ sign is a fun touch.

Wet area

Fit a hardwearing traditional butler sink. Perfect for busy households, a butler sink is great for soaking large pots, pans and oven trays. The copper tap with porcelain handles shown here makes an interesting and attractive feature, while also matching the cabinetry’s cup handles. An integrated dishwasher and concealed bins are situated nearby, making clearing the table after family meals a quick and easy task.

Storage space

Go for deep drawers rather than cupboards as you can fill every inch and still access all areas easily. This drawer-in-drawer design doesn’t waste a centimetre, while leaving a clean single-front finish outside. The sleek Silestone worktop above looks luxurious and resembles marble, but without the pitfalls of that material, which is porous and susceptible to staining.

Larder

Think about storing all food – frozen, chilled and dry – together in a single unit. It’s a practical option. This one, as well as providing valuable extra storage space (in the absence of wall units) and housing an integrated fridge-freezer, also makes an elegant standalone piece. Paint in a different colour to the rest of the cabinetry and customise the handles for a smart, freestanding look.

Sitting area

In a multifunctional, open-plan space keep the look streamlined throughout. The neutral walls and unfussy, comfortable furniture and accessories ensure this relaxed family sitting area is perfectly in keeping with the adjacent kitchen/dining area. A large hardwearing hessian rug and restored original floorboards are practical options for this high-traffic area – especially on warmer days when the doors are open and everyone’s constantly coming in an out from the garden.

Cosy corner

Look out for interesting bits and pieces that make for an individual interior rather than a sparkling, show-home finish. This vintage trolley in the kitchen-dining area doubles as a sort of sideboard and is used for storing placemats and often-used serving bowls. The trolley has a rugged industrial feel, which sits perfectly with the eclectic modern country-style theme.

