Colour can transform a kitchen design, adding warmth and character. You can choose to go subtle or bold, but if you decide to make an impact with colour, few shades create drama as instantly as red.
Red is a classic colour, which traditionally represents passion, love, power and even danger. But its also indelibly associated with food juicy strawberries, plump tomatoes, rich pasta sauce, zingy chillis and its also been shown to increase the appetite, making it an ideal choice in a kitchen. With many shades, and can be used on walls to create warmth, as a bold cabinetry colour, or as an accent colour in a paler scheme to highlight features.
As its an attention-grabbing hue, its vital to consider how it will work with the rest of your scheme. Finding the right shade is important consider whether cooler (more blue) or warmer (more orange) tones will work in your space and with the amount of light you have. Dont despair if your kitchen naturally receives little daylight, where a largely red décor could risk seeming heavy the colour can still be incorporated in clever ways, such as a dramatic backdrop colour on shelving, to highlight your crockery.
Rich red cabinetry makes this an inviting place to cook
Whether youre bold enough to choose a strongly red-toned décor, or you want to know how to work just a little of this appetising hue into your space, here are 20 inspiring examples of how to use red in a kitchen scheme.
Red country kitchen
Love country style? Paint walls in a rich wine colour and choose painted cream units and wooden worktops to keep the look light in a modern country kitchen.
Red island unit
A striking pillar-box red island unit is the dramatic centrepiece to this traditional white kitchen. Balance out the strong colour with dark granite worktops.
Hi-gloss red kitchen
Go for hi-gloss cabinetry in cherry red along with built-in appliances for a streamlined feel. Pristine white worktops and splashbacks keep the colour scheme fresh.
Red kitchen with cream Aga
Tomato red base units add vibrant colour to this 1950s-style kitchen. Add vintage style with a classic range cooker and open shelves displaying red accessories.
Red and cream country kitchen
A red feature wall adds warmth to a classic cream country kitchen. Add further splashes of colour with a pretty polka-dot teacloth and tableware.
Modern red and white kitchen
This ultra-modern kitchen certainly has the wow-factor! We love the colourful red cabinetry, curved island unit and sleek built-in appliances.
Red country-syle accents
Red doesn’t have to feature on walls or cabinetry to make instant impact in your kitchen. Here, a selection of well-chosen country-style accessories in bright paint shades and vibrant fabrics establish a red theme in the decor.
Minimal effort
In a neutral scheme, small pops of red can lend personality to a kitchen and stop a largely white area from looking clinical and washed out. The matching red shades of the barstools and fridge link the prep and seating areas, and create a cohesive scheme with almost no effort.
Red alert
Choosing to paint one run of units and the island in this deep, rich, red tone, and leaving the oak appliances cabinet natural creates a freestanding feel in this classic yet modern scheme. Stainless steels accents keep the look fresh and modern.