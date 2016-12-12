Small kitchen design ideas

Your kitchen doesn't have to be massive to be beautiful. Small kitchens just need some clever design ideas to make them practical and stylish.

Looking for small kitchen ideas? We might all covet a large and sociable kitchen-diner with room for a kitchen island, range cooker and dining table to cram guests around, but the reality is that sometimes it’s a case of making the most of what we have – in this case, a small kitchen. But diminutive doesn’t have to mean drab. There’s a wealth of clever ways to make your kitchen scheme feel spacious…

Clear away the clutter in small kitchens

Wall cabinets can really encroach on space, so consider doing away with yours. Open shelving can make a huge impact in a small kitchen, creating an open and airy feel, as long as you limit the amount of shelves you use, and what you keep on them.

And if there are too many items cluttering up the worktops, consider clever solutions like wall-mounted magnetic knife strips, rails to hang utensils, pans, mugs, spice jars and cutlery bins. Also think about what you need to have to hand every day, such as chopping boards, wooden spoons, washing-up liquid, and what can be stored away until needed.

Keep your kitchen scheme simple
Nothing makes a room seem larger like simple white walls, so why not take it further with sleek, contemporary details that open up the space. Light, reflective materials and minimal designs are your friends in a small kitchen, so consider white or frosted glass cabinet doors, white stone or composite, or stainless-steel worktops, and white splashback tiling.

Small kitchen with white cabinetry, black worktops and white range cooker
Traditional black and white kitchen

A simple monochrome scheme in this kitchen gives this compact U-shaped area a crisp and clean look. Keep materials simple using a maximum of three finishes in a small kitchen, which allows you to zone areas, create features and let other sections blend into the background.

Harvey Jones
Farrow & Ball at Homebase

Image credit: Polly Eltes
Small kitchen with neutral cabinets, range cooker and stainless-steel appliances
Small kitchen with neutral cabinets, range cooker and stainless-steel appliances

Small streamlined kitchen
You may be short on space but, with some smart planning, you can have a beautiful, hardworking scheme. Integrating appliances into your cabinetry is a sure way to keep a compact space looking sleek. Here, a range cooker takes the central spot in a single row of hand-painted tulipwood units, while a coffee machine, oven and warming drawer form a functional bank.

Fired Earth

Small kitchen with veneer splashback, veneer cabinetry, grey worktops and white cupboards
Small but striking U-shaped kitchen

Combining different materials is a great way to add interest in a small space without overwhelming it. Here, hi-gloss units have been kept at base level, while zebrano-veneer cabinets and wall cladding make a striking feature. Don’t overcrowd walls with units – if you need extra storage, then opt for one wall of cupboards with open shelving on another.

Mitchell and Stanley

Homebase
Small kitchen with cream cabinetry, cream worktops, integrated breakfast bar and leather stools
Shaker-style kitchen integrated breakfast bar

As part of an open-plan space, this L-shaped work surface is a great example of how you can still incorporate a breakfast bar into a compact area. Cream-painted wall units offer extra storage and make a pleasant contrast to oak-panelled, Shaker-style base cabinets.

Caple

Small kitchen with teal feature wall, teal windows, wood shelving and cabinetry, grey worktops and terracotta flooring
Rustic industrial-style kitchen

Opting for open shelving and glazed doors on cupboards makes a great alternative to having standard wall units and means you won’t lose out on valuable storage space. This industrial-style kitchen features varnished plywood cabinetry and a moulded concrete worktop for an unusual yet natural look.

Ikea

Image credit: Mark Bolton
Small kitchen with oak cabinetry, black marble splashback, white worktop, breakfast bar and black leather seating
Compact oak kitchen with breakfast bar

Hi-gloss Woodbury wall units and Linden oak cabinetry work together to keep a small space looking light, with a well designed layout that has even managed to squeeze in a compact peninsula. Base and wall cupboards have been installed to offer plenty of storage space, while a reduced-depth, full-height unit allows free flow into the kitchen.

Quantum

Small kitchen with white cabinetry, black worktops, green glass vase and white flooring
Small kitchen with reflective surfaces

Recessed handles make for a streamlined design and will stop clothes catching on doors where space is tight, while reflective finishes such as a mirrored-glass splashback, hi-gloss cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances are effective in kitchens that lack natural daylight.

Star range, Nolte at Mark David

Small kitchen with white cabinetry, wine cooler, stainless steel sink and living herbs
Small kitchen with space-saving appliances

Choose compact versions of kitchen appliances and look out for products that perform more than one role, for example a combi-microwave or steam-combi oven. Luxury appliances aren’t just for large kitchens – this 45cm-high wine cooler stores 18 bottles in perfect conditions.

Liebherr

Small kitchen with white walls, green cabinets, butler sink and wood worktops
Efficient kitchen design

Ask your designer about special space-saving furniture, such as reduced depth cabinets and corner solutions. In this classic country kitchen, the width of the worktop on the left-hand side has been reduced by 10cm, leaving more space to move around in, and a slide-out corner cupboard brings hidden contents into view.

Similar kitchen
Barnes of Ashburton

Small kitchen with neutral cabinetry, wood flooring, wooden butcher's block and stainless-steel range cooker
Galley kitchen with additional workspace

An island unit might be out of the question, but a butcher’s block or portable kitchen trolley will provide extra prep space and can be moved out of the way when not required. Here, a 60cm-wide reclaimed sideboard provides a link between cooker and sink, plus a long length of workspace.

Similar kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow

Small kitchen with neutral tiled splashback, grey laminate worktop and window shelf
Two-tier kitchen shelving

In a compact kitchen, wall space is your friend so make use of even the smallest area, such as next to a sink, with open shelving. Pop storage canisters and kitchen gadgets on the shelves to free up worktops and enhance the feeling of space, then add accessories in a cheery shade.

Homebase
Argos

Small kitchen with white splashback tiles, grey laminate worktop and cream storage cupboards and spice rack
Built-in spice and plate rack

Clever storage ideas are vital in a compact kitchen, especially ones that allow you to free up cupboard space for other items. Look for a wall unit with a handy plate rack and a narrow, built-in shelf below to house small spice jars. Continue the country-style theme with a ceramic sink and choose elegant swan-necked tap and cream wall tiles.

Hicks & Hicks
Caple

Small kitchen with neutral floor tiles, white cabinetry, slim larder and wood worktops
Slim larder in a compact kitchen

Kitchen design has come on leaps and bounds in the past few years and there’s now a solution for even the smallest of spaces. If you’ve got a narrow unused space at the end of a run of units, next to a dishwasher or washing machine for example, fit a slimline cabinet with storage racks – they’re perfect for bottles, condiments and small items that are easily lost.

Ikea
Topps Tiles

Small kitchen with neutral walls, white splashback tiles, black granite worktop and gold mirror
Large kitchen mirror

A quick and inexpensive way to increase the feeling of space in a small kitchen is to trick the light by placing a large mirror on a kitchen wall to bounce light around the space. It’s also a great way to make this room feel less like a kitchen and more like a living space, so is ideal for an open-plan layout. Pair white tiles with a glossy black worktop for a sleek, modern look.

Graham and Green
Wickes

Small kitchen with white cabinetry, black worktops and open shelving
Open kitchen shelving

If you can fit enough base units into your kitchen layout, don’t clutter up walls with cabinets – go for open shelving instead. They feel much less oppressive and provide more storage than you might think. Keep units and walls white for a spacious feel and choose contrasting dark worktops and flooring to balance the scheme.

B&Q
Second Nature

Small kitchen with green walls, white splashback tiles, white cabinetry and folding table and chairs
Kitchen with folding table and chairs

A dedicated dining space is a luxury, but if you don’t have a separate room, it’s easy to add one to a compact kitchen with a folding table and chairs. It makes a great breakfast bar, so why not treat yourself to new crockery to go with your table? Finish the look with a vase of beautiful flowers.

Very
Ao.com

Small kitchen with blue walls, apple splashback tiles, open shelving and under-shelf cup hooks
Under-shelf cup hooks in a quirky kitchen

Make open shelving work harder by fixing cup hooks to the underside. Not only do mugs look lovely displayed this way, but you’ll also free up cupboard space for other things. Add further pops of colour to your kitchen with a bright splashback and storage canisters, plus walls painted in a fresh blue shade. A lovely way to show off colour and pattern that would otherwise be hidden away behind doors.

B&Q

Small kitchen with white splashback tiles, wooden floor, white cabinetry, white kitchen island and wood worktops
Open-plan kitchen with breakfast bar

In an open-plan kitchen, a separate dining space might not be practical, so get the best of both worlds with a breakfast bar. One side can be used as a kitchen prep area while the other can be used as an informal eating spot by placing bar stools under a worktop overhang. Choose stools with wooden seats to echo the worktops and fit pendant lights above to finish your breakfast bar off in style.

Atlantic Shopping
Dunelm

White kitchen with panelled white cabinetry, wood worktops and white plate rack
White panelled country kitchen

This country-style kitchen gives a nod to Shaker style with its simple, pared-back design. Panelled white cabinetry allows plenty of space for storage and kitchen essentials. And don’t stint on the lighting. Incorporate adequate task lamps under cabinets for food preparation and include in-drawer and in-cabinet lighting where possible.

Wickes

Image credit: Richard Gadsby
White kitchen with grey walls, white cabinetry and wood worktops
White and sage green country kitchen

Not every home is blessed with a vast open-plan kitchen but, if your room is on the small side, there’s plenty to feel positive about. For a start, it’s easy to keep everything to hand, and you’ll find a wealth of storage ideas to get the very best out of your space. To avoid cluttering the worktops, plenty of cupboards have been incorporated into this kitchen design.

Howdens
B&Q

Image credit: Alexander James
Small kitchen with neutral walls, terracotta florring, neutral dresser and navy Aga
Neutral country kitchen

In a brick alcove in a country kitchen, you can’t really beat a sleek navy blue range cooker for real rustic appeal. If your alcoves can’t accommodate a cabinet, open shelves are a practical way to still make use of the space. Choose open shelving rather than cupboards in a small kitchen to keep the area looking open and airy.

Aga

Image credit: Richard Gadsby
Small kitchen with neutral walls, cream cabinetry, grey granite worktop and grey flooring
Grey traditional kitchen

A single run of kitchen units on one wall is a brilliant way of maximising space. Make sure there’s at least 3m of uninterrupted worksurface, as you’ll need to include storage, a sink, oven and a hob as the bare minimum. This highly functional kitchen radiates calm with its soft cream units and grey floor tiles. Traditional accessories such as the solid wall clock and silver kettle add character.

Farrow & Ball at Homebase

Image credit: Alex James
Small kitchen with mirrored splashback tiles, wooden cabinetry and dark worktops
Glamorous kitchen with mirrored tiles

When it comes to the colour scheme, conventional wisdom suggests light and bright, but the opposite can also work. Dark and moody worktops and cabinetry teamed with a dramatic lighting scheme will make the kitchen feel smart, while mirrored mosaic tiles help to create the illusion of space in this compact L-shaped kitchen.

Walls and Floors

Image credit: Robert Sanderson
Small kitchen with blue and green splashback tiles, white cabinetry, white island unit, blue shelving and lime bar stools
Small colourful kitchen

Think vertically by continuing your cabinets up to the ceiling but plan carefully to ensure the room feels as open as possible. Store less frequently used items in high cupboards. Add a breakfast bar if you can – the amount of storage and workspace it provides makes great use of the footprint and will ensure your kitchen is more sociable.

Ikea

Image credit: Barbara Egan
Small kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel range cooker and wood worktop
White compact kitchen with display

Include a display area if you can squeeze it in. Open shelves are ideal for showing off decorative items and cookbooks, which helps your kitchen to feel personal and can break up a wall of units. Also, reduced-depth units and worktops will give you more room to move – a minimum of two square metres of space is best for comfort.

Ao.com

Image credit: Richard Gadsby/
Small kitchens with white cabinetry and frosted glass cupboards
All-white L-shaped fitted kitchen

As much as most people would love a large multifunctional kitchen, the reality is that many of us are working with a room that’s less than spacious. Compact appliances, including a dishwasher, were selected to take up less space in this small kitchen. Keep worksurfaces clear and add to the illusion of space with light-coloured or glass surfaces. 

Small kitchen with cream cabinetry and rattan furniture
Cream kitchen with rattan furniture

Achieve a living-room feel by incorporating a sitting and dining area into your kitchen. A separate seating and dining area, indicated by the change of flooring, gives this open-plan kitchen a relaxed and inviting feel. Tonal grey units contrast with the rich wood worktops in this large kitchen.

Harvey Jones

Image credit: Nick Smith

Shop the best kitchen buys