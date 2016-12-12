Small kitchen design ideas

49 images

Your kitchen doesn't have to be massive to be beautiful. Small kitchens just need some clever design ideas to make them practical and stylish.

Looking for small kitchen ideas? We might all covet a large and sociable kitchen-diner with room for a kitchen island, range cooker and dining table to cram guests around, but the reality is that sometimes it’s a case of making the most of what we have – in this case, a small kitchen. But diminutive doesn’t have to mean drab. There’s a wealth of clever ways to make your kitchen scheme feel spacious…

Clear away the clutter in small kitchens

Wall cabinets can really encroach on space, so consider doing away with yours. Open shelving can make a huge impact in a small kitchen, creating an open and airy feel, as long as you limit the amount of shelves you use, and what you keep on them.

And if there are too many items cluttering up the worktops, consider clever solutions like wall-mounted magnetic knife strips, rails to hang utensils, pans, mugs, spice jars and cutlery bins. Also think about what you need to have to hand every day, such as chopping boards, wooden spoons, washing-up liquid, and what can be stored away until needed.

Keep your kitchen scheme simple

Nothing makes a room seem larger like simple white walls, so why not take it further with sleek, contemporary details that open up the space. Light, reflective materials and minimal designs are your friends in a small kitchen, so consider white or frosted glass cabinet doors, white stone or composite, or stainless-steel worktops, and white splashback tiling.

Want more kitchen ideas? Take a look at our guide to U shaped kitchens