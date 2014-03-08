Sleek and stylish appliances for your dream kitchen

From seamless induction hobs to cutting-edge ovens, the right appliances can create a kitchen with the perfect balance of style and function.

Promotional Feature

The rise of open-plan living has created a few issues for the busy family home. With a space that incorporates cooking, eating and day-to-day living, it’s no longer possible to simply shut the kitchen door and hide away the mess. Ready for the challenge, designers and kitchen appliance manufacturers like Beko have worked hard to come up with seamless solutions that meet the needs of everyday life while creating a stylish and inviting look that befits the most valuable room in your property.

When it comes to planning your dream kitchen, there are several things to consider. Evaluating how you use the space first and foremost will ensure that your kitchen not only looks beautiful, but also functions smoothly and efficiently. Well-designed appliances that are not only high performance but also sit flush with your cabinetry will create a seamless, high-end look. Here is a selection of our favourites…

Awesome ovens

A stylish built-in oven, like the one above from Beko, looks sleek and delivers great functionality. If you dread cleaning, its self-cleaning pyrolytic oven will appeal! Simply select the self-cleaning function and the oven will heat up to an intense 480°C, turning all grease, burnt-on foods and spills to dust. All you need to do is wipe away with a damp cloth.

If you’re cooking for the family or enjoy entertaining, a Beko Split&Cook oven makes a great choice. A special internal divider creates two separate ovens in one, so you could be cooking salmon in one half and baking apple crumble for dessert in the other half, each at different temperatures and without mingling their flavours. It’s a breeze to clean, too, with a grease-resistant inner glass door and an enamel coating on the interior that can be simply wiped clean.

Faster hobs

Hobs are more streamlined than ever and top of our wish list is an elegant ceramic induction hob. It cleverly heats up only the pan’s surface using electromagnetic waves, which is why it’s not only a super-speedy way to cook but also energy efficient. As spillages won’t stick to the hob’s surface, it’s easy to clean too. Beko’s latest induction hob feature – IndyFlex technology – lets you link two cooking zones together, which is great when batch cooking using big pans or entertaining.

Super-speedy washing machines

Beko’s integrated washing machines have large drum sizes, so you can wash more at once, saving both time and money. Choose the Daily Quick Wash function to wash up to 8kg in 39 minutes or under, or a small 2kg load in just 14 minutes. Using high-spin speeds of up to 1,600rpm, these machines will wring out your washing a treat, significantly reducing drying times.

Essential dishwashers

Not only are Beko’s dishwashers more time- and cost-efficient than washing-up by hand, but Beko’s AquaIntense technology creates an Intensive Wash Zone, giving you a clean that’s up to five times more effective, even on caked-on pots and pans. Go for an integrated model to create a seamless sleek look in your kitchen. If space is tight, opt for one of Beko’s slimline dishwashers – they are 45cm-wide and fit neatly into snug spaces. Not only will you save water, energy and time, you’ll also keep your kitchen surfaces clutter free and clear of dirty dishes.

Video Of The Week

Check out these and more appliances at Beko.co.uk – they all come with a two-year warranty as standard.

95% of customers recommend Beko appliances*

*according to Reevoo