Bring summer seaside chic indoors with this fabulous Shore collection
Crisp nautical colours together with the soft muted tones of the British coastline make this the perfect living-room look
Promotional Feature
One of this season’s strongest stories for interiors is the seaside. It’s not surprising really – as an island nation, the coast feels like home, giving it an enduring appeal that’s reflected in the new Shore collection from Sainsbury’s.
It’s a super-chic edit of the trend, with a warm colour palette of crisp blues, together with soft greys and brilliant whites that conjure up the hazy warmth of an English summer seaside holiday. The collection is characterised by classic beach motifs including boats and birds, making it easy to mix and match items from across the range.
Nautical stripes are a key theme, with deep navy making a striking impact on dinnerware, cushions and linens.
Shore has been designed exclusively by the in-house team at Sainsbury’s, and reflects the organic forms and natural textures we all love to see beside the sea, from sand-smoothed pebbles to reassuringly robust rope, and soft-as-seaspray blankets and throws.
This trend also covers every room in the house, so whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, there are pieces with instant appeal.
To see more of the collection and to find your nearest Sainsbury’s store, visit sainsburyshome.co.uk. Here’s our pick for bringing a nautical flavour to your living room…
Create a cosy glow
Place a tealight inside this pebble-grey lantern and the wooden slats will let light diffuse softly, creating an enchanting effect. It’s perfect for casting a gentle glow indoors.
Grey lantern, £22
Make time for tea
Put your feet up and unwind with a cup of tea – now isn’t that something we Brits know how to do better than anyone? Make your brew in this gorgeous patterned mug – its abstract pattern in fresh blue and white blends both classic and contemporary style.
Shore mug, £3.50
Bring cushions on board
OK, so you might not own a yacht yourself, but we can all dream! This cute cushion features a graphic boat-at-sea print that’ll put you in mind of carefree offshore sprees with the wind in your hair – and its clean lines and deep navy colourways epitomise the nautical trend.
Sail Away cushion, £12
Introduce nautical stripes
Nothing says summer quite like a long, cool drink with ice clinking as you stir it with a straw… enjoy quenching your thirst with this striped glass. With simple deep-blue hoops of colour, its simplicity is the essence of elegance.
Shore stripe hi-ball, £1.50
Keep it neat
It’s so much easier to relax when your living room is free of mess, but it’s not always simple to find a home for all the bits and pieces that accumulate around you. This pair of stylish colour-block baskets are the perfect answer – they’ll look fresh and streamlined – but hold a whole heap of things tidy.
Woven baskets, £22 for a pair
The perfect throw
With its soft, hazy colourway and subtle heritage feel, this knitted throw is the pefect solution for chilly evenings. Wrap it round your shoulders, tuck it over your knees – or simply throw it over your sofa and add a few cushions for an instant style uplift.
Shore grey knitted throw, £25
Clock up style points
Channelling cool grey with elegant Roman numerals, this wall clock will keep everyone on their toes and out of the house on time. Clockwatching just became much more appealing!
Clock, £12
Capture the scent of the sea
Presented in an elegant glass jar, this beautifully scented pot-pourri is a delightful mix of seaside favourites like shells, pebbles and driftwood, mingled with delicately scented sticks.
Shore pot pourri, £4.50
Bring birds indoors
The elegant lines of the oystercatcher make it one of the seaside’s most distinctive birds, and this ornament brings the freedom of life on the beach to your living room windowsill.
Small oystercatcher, £5
Choose shoreline chic
With the subtlest colour palette of natural blues, greys and whites, this print cushion features the iconic oystercatcher as its motif. Capturing the coastal vibe perfectly, it’ll look great mixed and matched with other cushions from the range.
Oystercatcher cushion, £12