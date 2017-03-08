Bring summer seaside chic indoors with this fabulous Shore collection

By
Crisp nautical colours together with the soft muted tones of the British coastline make this the perfect living-room look

One of this season’s strongest stories for interiors is the seaside. It’s not surprising really – as an island nation, the coast feels like home, giving it an enduring appeal that’s reflected in the new Shore collection from Sainsbury’s.

It’s a super-chic edit of the trend, with a warm colour palette of crisp blues, together with soft greys and brilliant whites that conjure up the hazy warmth of an English summer seaside holiday. The collection is characterised by classic beach motifs including boats and birds, making it easy to mix and match items from across the range.

Nautical stripes are a key theme, with deep navy making a striking impact on dinnerware, cushions and linens.

Shore has been designed exclusively by the in-house team at Sainsbury’s, and reflects the organic forms and natural textures we all love to see beside the sea, from sand-smoothed pebbles to reassuringly robust rope, and soft-as-seaspray blankets and throws.

This trend also covers every room in the house, so whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, there are pieces with instant appeal.

To see more of the collection and to find your nearest Sainsbury’s store, visit sainsburyshome.co.uk. Here’s our pick for bringing a nautical flavour to your living room…

Shore Woven Baskets £22 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Keep it neat

It’s so much easier to relax when your living room is free of mess, but it’s not always simple to find a home for all the bits and pieces that accumulate around you. This pair of stylish colour-block baskets are the perfect answer – they’ll look fresh and streamlined – but hold a whole heap of things tidy.

Woven baskets, £22 for a pair

