10 images

Want to transform your living room space with a few simple and easy updates? Take a look through our photo gallery, which is full of inspirational style ideas and decorating projects.

Create a cohesive look in a living room with beautiful wallpaper by replacing outdated cushions and lampshades with stylish new on-trend accessories in the same hue. If your much-loved sofa has seen better days, consider having it reupholstered in a gorgeous new fabric.

Theres plenty of ways to liven up a simple room scheme, and if plain walls need to be banished, one of the best options is to create a feature wall, which is not only quicker than decorating an entire room, but wallpaper will introduce pattern and colour to the room on a smaller scale. You could also get a similar effect with a bold paint shade, such as deep blue, to create a cosy and inviting room scheme.

Bring a neutral room to life with decorative wooden lettering on the walls, or choose a bold, oversized artwork. And if you love the idea of wall pattern that can be easily changed, choose a wall sticker with stylish typography and a quote that makes your heart sing.

A weekend spent on a simple DIY project can make all the difference to your space. Make a focal point of your fireplace by painting a traditional wooden fire surround in an unexpected colour  such as an eyecatching modern shade of yellow  or paint photo frames in an array of colours for a beautiful picture display.