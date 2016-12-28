Easy living room transformations – 10 of the best
Want to transform your living room space with a few simple and easy updates? Take a look through our photo gallery, which is full of inspirational style ideas and decorating projects.
Create a cohesive look in a living room with beautiful wallpaper by replacing outdated cushions and lampshades with stylish new on-trend accessories in the same hue. If your much-loved sofa has seen better days, consider having it reupholstered in a gorgeous new fabric.
Theres plenty of ways to liven up a simple room scheme, and if plain walls need to be banished, one of the best options is to create a feature wall, which is not only quicker than decorating an entire room, but wallpaper will introduce pattern and colour to the room on a smaller scale. You could also get a similar effect with a bold paint shade, such as deep blue, to create a cosy and inviting room scheme.
Bring a neutral room to life with decorative wooden lettering on the walls, or choose a bold, oversized artwork. And if you love the idea of wall pattern that can be easily changed, choose a wall sticker with stylish typography and a quote that makes your heart sing.
A weekend spent on a simple DIY project can make all the difference to your space. Make a focal point of your fireplace by painting a traditional wooden fire surround in an unexpected colour such as an eyecatching modern shade of yellow or paint photo frames in an array of colours for a beautiful picture display.
Stylish updates for living rooms
If it’s instant glamour that youre looking for, invest in one piece that will transform the room. Consider fitting statement lighting, such as an oversized chandelier, or finally buy that must-have piece of furniture or gorgeous rug that youve had your eye on.
Wallpapered living room with matching cushions
Want to update a timeless wallpaper? Give your living room a quick transformation with matching cushions and lampshades in the same tonal hue as the wallpaper.
Living room with statement chandelier
Lighting can change the feel of a room in an instant. For a palatial living room look, packed with drama, why not go for an oversized chandelier…
Living room with two-tone sofa
Give your sofa a new lease of life by reupholstering. Here, a two-tone look in pretty shades of blush pink and taupe works well in this country living room scheme. Add a coffee table from Swoon Editions.
Living room with photo frame display
Give your living room an instant update with a bright picture display. Mix unusual frames and ornaments to give the space a quirky feel.
Living room with monochrome rug
Choose a statement rug to liven up a contemporary living room space. This strong monochrome pattern gives the room a dramatic update.
Living room with wall sticker
Love typography? Adorn a wall with a meaningful quote or phrase – it’ll liven up a plain space and provide a great talking point for guests. Bright cushions will bring the whole scheme together.
Monochrome living room with feature wallpaper
Want to add some drama to an all-white colour scheme? Go for a dramatic feature wall. Choose a paste-the-wall option for an easy transformation.
Grey living room with yellow fireplace
Want a simple and cost-effective way to add some colour to your living room? Paint a traditional fire surround in an eye-popping shade of yellow.
Living room with bold letter display
Use giant letters to create a personalised look in your living room. Hang some bold artwork to complete the scheme.
Living room with blue feature wall
Love dramatic colour? Transform your living room space by painting a feature wall in a bold shade.
