Weekend project: layer on a little rustic chic

Living room lacking personality? Give it a characterful and classic country update in six simple steps...

This look blends traditional country elements, like rugged flooring, sheepskin throws and wooden furniture, with a modern colour mix of denim blues and touches and burnt oranges. Un-arranged displays of unusual accessories and books give the room character without being contrived. Choose simple furniture in weathered, grained wood and formal, tight upholstery – period and style don’t matter here. Combine texture-effect walls, warm oak accessories and netural fabrics in a mix of prints for a warm, country look.

1. Look for lovely linen

A natural weave feels cosy in winter and cool in the summer. The pale grey colour is the perfect match for country-style furniture and accessories.

Ready-made curtains in Woodcroft 100% cotton, from £75, Natural Curtain Company

2. Go back to nature

Ideal for adding an atmospheric feel and cosy warmth, these rustic bark candles will also add natural colour and texture.

For similar, Try Birch Bark tealight holder, £9.95, Nordic House

3. Show a little skin

Draped over seats, sheepskins add colour, luxe and Scandic-style credentials.

For similar, try Skold sheepskin, £130, Ikea

4. Pick rugged good looks

Choose a statement piece in reclaimed wood and metal for a little rough luxe. A ladder shelving unit is a great way to display your pretty accessories, curios and family photographs.

Pisa ladder shelf, £295, Loaf

5. Hang a texture-effect wallpaper

Wood-panelled walls can transform a room so why not do it the easy way with a trompe l’oeil wood-effect wallpaper? Get a log-cabin look with a peeling-plank feature wall. Remember you don’t have to fill whole rooms – you can create a wood feature wall, a cosy corner or a bold chimney breast for a fraction of the cost of floor-to-ceiling coverage.

For similar, try Cabin Wood Wallpaper, £6.98 per roll, Wallpaperdirect

6. Try a touch of orange

Orange is an easy accent colour that brings both browns and greys to life.

Murray rug (L200 x W140cm), £120, Habitat

Will you be giving this wonderful weekend project a go?