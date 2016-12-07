One living room three ways: how to create very different glamorous looks for Christmas
Three inspirational ways to create on-trend styles for your living room this Christmas
Is your living room looking a bit drab? Do you need to up the style stakes with a bit of seasonal sparkle? These stylish looks take three different angles on the timeless theme of glamour – simple rustic, vintage and urban – and each one will give your living room a chic new style.
We took three key pieces as our basics for each scheme:
Aalto three seater sofa, £1,527, from Sofa Workshop
Esturoy Cloud flooring, £39.95 per sq m, from Gaskell Mackay
Vittsjo shelving unit, £65, from Ikea
Using these three key pieces we show you how to create three different looks all with a glamorous style…
Simple rustic glamour
A smart sofa, simple flooring and lots of rustic wood are the perfect basics for putting together an elegant country scheme. Swap neutral accessories for sophisticated silvery greys and choose an understated, sparkly wallpaper to add subtle pattern and an overall look of refinement.
Sonara Sterling fabric Prestigious Textiles
Silver Birch paint Wilko
Merietto Gull wallpaper Romo
Vintage glamour
A pale green sofa is more versatile than you might think – it’s the perfect partner for soft pink. Go old school Hollywood with metallic wallpaper, faded velvets and touches of brass. Gilt frames enhance the vintage look, while the bookshelves have been sprayed with gold paint for added glamour.
Tresillo velvet fabric Harlequin
Angel’s Sigh paint Valspar at B&Q
Foil Diamond wallpaper Albany range at Wallpaper Direct
Urban Glamour
If you love green with silver, go a step further and pair it with gold. The soft shade of the sofa cools down the glowing gold wallpaper perfectly, while the basic shelving unit really pops in glossy black. Glitzy accessories add extra shimmer and can easily be changed for something more spring-like when the weather warms up.
Burnet Antique Gold fabric Harlequin
Striking metallic paint Crown at Homebase
Sparkle wallpaper Albany range at Wallpaper Direct