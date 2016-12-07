Three inspirational ways to create on-trend styles for your living room this Christmas

Is your living room looking a bit drab? Do you need to up the style stakes with a bit of seasonal sparkle? These stylish looks take three different angles on the timeless theme of glamour – simple rustic, vintage and urban – and each one will give your living room a chic new style.

We took three key pieces as our basics for each scheme:

Aalto three seater sofa, £1,527, from Sofa Workshop

Esturoy Cloud flooring, £39.95 per sq m, from Gaskell Mackay

Vittsjo shelving unit, £65, from Ikea



Using these three key pieces we show you how to create three different looks all with a glamorous style…

Simple rustic glamour

A smart sofa, simple flooring and lots of rustic wood are the perfect basics for putting together an elegant country scheme. Swap neutral accessories for sophisticated silvery greys and choose an understated, sparkly wallpaper to add subtle pattern and an overall look of refinement.

Sonara Sterling fabric Prestigious Textiles

Silver Birch paint Wilko

Merietto Gull wallpaper Romo

Vintage glamour

A pale green sofa is more versatile than you might think – it’s the perfect partner for soft pink. Go old school Hollywood with metallic wallpaper, faded velvets and touches of brass. Gilt frames enhance the vintage look, while the bookshelves have been sprayed with gold paint for added glamour.

Tresillo velvet fabric Harlequin

Angel’s Sigh paint Valspar at B&Q

Foil Diamond wallpaper Albany range at Wallpaper Direct

Urban Glamour

If you love green with silver, go a step further and pair it with gold. The soft shade of the sofa cools down the glowing gold wallpaper perfectly, while the basic shelving unit really pops in glossy black. Glitzy accessories add extra shimmer and can easily be changed for something more spring-like when the weather warms up.

Burnet Antique Gold fabric Harlequin

Striking metallic paint Crown at Homebase

Sparkle wallpaper Albany range at Wallpaper Direct