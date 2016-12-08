_img8353_25890331_128972042-copy

How to create the perfect midnight blue scheme for Christmas

By

Blue tones have a reputation for cooler palettes, but get the right shade and you'll create a winter wonderland that's cosy and relaxing this Christmas

Denim Drift is the Dulux colour of the year 2017, and this Christmas it’s time to let warming blues take over.

A jack-of-all-trades shade, warm midnight blue will bring calm to a home office or fill your living room with confidence and character. Try it on one or two walls in a small space, or go for all four if you have a larger room or high ceilings.

Midnight blue Christmas home decor

Blue Paint
Farrow & Ball

Cleo Desk
House of Fraser

Rich wood tones come to life against vibrant blue, and gold and brass accessories contrast nicely. For heavier furniture, such as in the dining room, deep blues are perfect for creating laid-back spaces where you want the conversation to flow. Supersoft upholstery and an uncluttered space will encourage a mellow vibe.

Midnight blue Christmas home decor

Candle Holder
Habitat

In the living area, be brave and go for a strong geometric pattern if you’re a ‘power-glam’ girl, or something subtler like these trees for a softer effect. The subtle glittering gold of the stars gives a fairytale-like edge to the room that’s a little magical.

Midnight blue Christmas home decor

Wallpaper
Cole & Son

Drinks Cabinet
House of Fraser

Ideal Home’s decorating editor Nicky Phillips is all for bold prints: ‘If you want to add a pattern, go for it! Miami-style animal prints, marbled waves and big block prints will all hit the spot.’

And don’t scrimp on the accessories!

Midnight blue Christmas home decor

Wallpaper
Fashion Interiors

A dramatic decor made up of inky shades of midnight blue and metallics creates a wonderfully moody atmosphere. It takes a little courage, especially if you tend to put your trust in neutrals, but try it and you’ll never go back to bland beiges again.

