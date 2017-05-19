Update your interior with contemporary African-inspired style

Promotional Feature

Take a walk on the wild side with warm earthy tones and natural materials…

With the summer holidays season upon us, our minds are naturally wandering to warmer climes and we’ve discovered the perfect collection to add some global chic to our homes. Fusing textured, sgraffito–decorated ceramics with striking contemporary geometric designs on soft furnishings, Sainsbury’s new Hinterland collection has a distinctly refined rustic feel.

Sainsbury’s in-house textile designer, Sam Barrows describes the collection as ‘fresh, optimistic and desirable’. Explaining the inspiration behind Hinterland, she says, ‘I love vintage and nostalgic designs as well as looking at different craft techniques from various cultures. For the Hinterland collection, we looked at mark-making techniques to create patterns on home accessories and textiles.’

Evidence of these traditional craft flourishes can be spotted on everything from carved mango wood accessories to Aztec-style chevron prints and cute pom-pom detailing – all of which look simply gorgeous when worked together.

Sam went on to pick some of her favourite pieces from the range, and also added a few tips on how to work these key items into your home ‘This trend is ideal for layering to create a vibrant look for summer,’ she advises. ‘Mix and match natural tones with the beautiful accessories and textiles available.’

This textured Geo Woven Cushion, £14 is perfect for bringing Hinterland’s tribal elements together. Mix with other patterns and colourways for added visual impact.

Create a warm, holiday ambience with Hinterland’s Small Ceramic Candle, £4. Specially created to complement the look, the Leather & Amber Wood scent will infuse your home with a divine fragrance.

How could you not love this little chap if he lived in your house? Animals such as this Small Giraffe Objet, £6, pepper the Hinterland collection, bringing a real sense of fun to the trend. Arrange with other travel treasures for a well-travelled look.

Shop Sam’s picks and other pieces from the Hinterland collection at selected Sainsbury’s stores now.