From two-bedroom apartments to 14-bedroom mansions, there is a huge discrepancy in what a million pounds wil get you for a property around the UK

There was a time not long ago when a 1 million house was rare, unachievable and reserved for buyers looking to purchase in London. But these days, spending a cool million on a property doesn’t seem like such a big deal.

Sales of £1 million+ homes have almost tripled in the past five years. This year, for the first time ever, more than half of these homes will be sold outside of London, according to Land Registry data.

We’ve had a look around to find out what £1 million will get you around the UK. Not surprisingly, buyers can get a lot more for their money away from the capital… but what does a 1 million pound house look like in your neck of the woods?

London

£1million is a hefty price tag, and you’d be forgiven for expecting to get a substantial home in return. However, in London it’ll only just get you two bedrooms, let alone a garden and off-road parking.

MPU 01 Desktop

This two-bedroom lower ground floor apartment covers 863 sq ft, but the flipside is that it is in a highly desirable area in central London.

Midlands

Five- and six-bedroom houses are easily attainable with a £1 million budget across the Midlands.

This Grade II-listed Regency villa is simply stunning and is within walking distance of the centre of Royal Leamington Spa. The semi-detached property is set over four floors, with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and original period features throughout.

Kent

Next door to London, and therefore extremely popular with commuters, it’s common to find three- or four-bedroom detached houses available for £1 million throughout Kent.

This four-bedroom detached house is just half a mile from the popular commuter town of Sevenoaks, and only half an hour by train from London. For your £1 million you also get a spacious garden, and gorgeous views of the surrounding countryside.

MPU 02

Cornwall

You get a lot more for your money in the coastal county of Cornwall. £1 million can get you anything from a five-bedroom house to an eleven-bedroom holiday let, and there’s no skimping on land here!

This six-bedroom barn conversion includes two one-bedroom holiday cottages, a watermill and beautiful grounds.

Lake District

Recently awarded UNESCO World Heritage status, the Lake District is a popular spot for buyers with a bit of money.

While four and five bedrooms may be the average for purchases in the area for £1 million, we’ve found an incredible 14-bedroom Georgian manor house for the same price. That looks like a pretty good deal…

York

This picturesque northern city isn’t short of £1 million properties, the majority with four, five or six bedrooms.

For something a little different, this four-bedroom riverside penthouse in York is truly unique. The Victorian warehouse conversion is 2,200 sq ft and is the epitome of chic city living.

Wales

Frankly, you’ll struggle to spend a million in Wales, but a five- or six-bedroom house would be comfortably within budget.

Six miles from Cardiff, this six-bedroom detached house has four reception rooms, and check out that lawn!

So what’ll it be? A two-bedroom apartment in London, a five-bedroom semi in the Midlands, or a 14-bedroom manor house in the Lake District? The choice is yours…