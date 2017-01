Handmade Moorish tiles, known as Zelliges, bring unusual pattern to a bathroom and are especially successful in wetrooms and shower enclosures, creating a hammam feel. Choose your colours carefully so that they complement each other. Four is a good number of shades to go for in this kind of patchwork: here, three blue hues teamed with white create a tranquil feel that’s reminiscent of the sea.

Tiles

Fired Earth