A cup of kindness: Ellen Degeneres and Royal Doulton’s new range

When you think of chat show host and comedian Ellen Degeneres, you can’t help but smile; she has an infectious energy and thirst for life that easily commands your attention. And now, that ‘thirst’ has been translated – almost literally – into a design collaboration with British tableware experts, Royal Doulton.

ED Ellen Degeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton is a series of five new mugs that are designed to bring a little joy and fun into your home, just like Ellen does on her daily chat show! Each design makes a feature of a hand-lettered positive thought or action, with the intention that you start (and continue your day) with a little joy, love, kindness and / or smile.

Although you might be wondering what a comedian-turned-TV-host knows about homewares, this is not Ellen’s first foray into the realms of design; she’s actually known in the States as a bit of a home renovation / ‘flipping’ expert. And if you still need a little convincing, consider this: you can’t argue with the sentiment of the collection. Fitting perfectly with one of the aims that Ellen and Royal Doulton seem to share, the emphasis is on the opportunity for self-expression – both at home and in the wider world.

So whether you load up on Love or Smiles, or mix and match all the warm feelings, you can express your desire for a home that’s filled with everything welcoming and positive, starting with a calming cuppa – they do say that a cup of tea solves everything, right? And, though the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne don’t usually get an outing beyond New Year’s Eve (and perhaps Burns Night), we think that today we’ll take a cup of Kindness, please…