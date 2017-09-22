Historic 17th century watermill goes on sale for just under one million

Fancy a historic home with an idyllic riverside setting? This huge watermill dates back to Norman times and was mentioned in the Domesday Book

Feast your eyes on this beautiful white-weatherboard watermill. Built in 1760 on the site of a 12th century mill, it probably started life as corn mill, later turning into a flour mill until it ceased operating in 1976.

Keswick Mill sits on the banks of the River Yare in the most picturesque setting imaginable. It is situated at the end of a private roadway which leads down from the edge of the village of Keswick, just outside the city of Norwich.

In the 1980s the property underwent a full restoration and this Grade II listed building was carefully restored. Many of the original characteristics of the mill were retained, including an impressive pitwheel and wallower. The timber frame has been reinforced with structural steel to make it safe and liveable.

It may be old but the watermill is certainly not modest. It boasts eight bedrooms and offers spacious accommodation over three floors. The sitting room makes a feature of extensive exposed timbers, original machinery and wood burning stove.

A dining area leads through to a well-fitted John Bernard kitchen, whilst on the other side of the property is the study/ family room.

The open-plan living space on the first floor takes advantage of the stunning river views and the beautiful private gardens, which include a large paddock and a pretty summer house.

From the landing is the master bedroom suite with a large en suite bathroom, plus a second bedroom and a separate family bathroom.

On the second floor, a large landing gives access to three further bedrooms, a games room/bedroom and two bathrooms. The third floor features two further large bedrooms and a washroom.

We love how the present owners have made a feature of the timber beams by wallpapering pretty floral patterns between them right around the room. The effect creates plenty of country charm and character.

The owners have made use of the ground floor double garage space by transforming it into a large games room/storage area with a separate workshop.

Keswick watermill is currently on the market with Jackson-Stopps with a guide price of £925,000.



Interested? You’d better pack your fishing rod!