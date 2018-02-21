5 daring ways to dress your windows

Promotional feature with Hillarys



Choose curtains, shutters and blinds in inspirational colours, patterns or combinations of both to give your room bold designer style. The ranges from Hillarys offer a huge choice, so here’s our pick of the most striking ways to dress your windows for spring.

1. Clash contrasting colours

If you want a buzzing social space, try clashing patterns – it creates a sense of energy. Look to colour combinations that have amplified impact when united, like this colour-clash room styled by designer Sophie Robinson. Using contrasting shades, she combined a pink blind in a fun floral print with geometric navy curtains. As she explains, ‘I chose to combine Roman blinds and curtains, as I love the way they make a room feel cosy and furnished. It also gave me an irresistible opportunity to clash two fabric patterns against one another.’

2. Try the hottest colour trend

Bring the vibrance of Ultra Violet into your home. It’s Pantone’s colour of the year, but rather than the commitment of splashing it across walls or reupholstering a chair, a set of curtains, blinds or shutters finished in this regal hue is an easy way to perk up an entire room and swap out when you fancy a change. Try featuring this trend-setting shade as luxurious floor-length curtains and cushions in a patterned fabric, such as Sorana Violet. They’ll make a great base for using the colour around the rest of a room.

3. Give bay windows a new spin

Windows dressings can have a huge impact on the appearance and feel of a room. While traditionally, a bay window might be dressed with swags and tiebacks, add shutters for a more warm, modern feel that’s full of personality. Pick a vibrant tone for an interesting twist or a heritage shade that won’t feel out of step with a period home, such as this soothing sage green.

4. Rethink a classic

Timeless patterns remain popular for a reason but there’s no need to choose traditional colourways. Instead, opt for classic prints in unconventional bold shades for an up-to-date twist, such as these Freyja Mustard curtains.

5. Make every window a focal point

If you don’t have beautiful bay windows or characterful casements, you can still turn any window into an interesting feature with patterned fabrics, rich colours and beautifully designed blinds. For example, adding floor-length curtains to a small window can help bring drama to the room.

Another option is choosing a custom colour paint shade that ties in perfectly with your scheme, or trying a graduated colour finish like the stunning shutters above.