Get picnic ready this summer with these 6 beautiful dining ranges

1. Lovely linens

Not a fan of traditional summer colours? Go for a more sophisticated feel with this Scandi-inspired set from Étoile Home, in navy, white and mustard yellow for an easy, pared-back look.

Hopi napkins, from £10 each, Étoile Home

2. Picnic perfect

Inject a burst of vibrant colour with this eye-popping range from Oliver Bonas. The bamboo bowls are super light, so they’re perfect for carting around to picnics and alfresco parties. Mix and match contrasting shades for optimum impact – the more the merrier!

Colour pop bamboo bowls, from £6 each, Oliver Bonas

3. Table talk

Opt for a coastal vibe with this simple blue and white arrangement from Zara Home. The nautical stripes give the table a classic feel, whilst embossed glasses and patterned plates add a little texture. Finish it off with a cute turtle napkin ring for extra character!

MPU 01 Desktop

Teal stone tableware, from £5.99 for a bowl; blue tumblers, £1.99 each; all Zara Home

4. All things bright

Create a warm, Moroccan-inspired alfresco scheme with this colour-rich set from John Lewis. Ignite inky blues with pops of pumpkin orange and lemon yellow, then add a simple runner to tie the look together. Just add sunshine and you’re good to go!

Alfresco dining range, from £6 for a bowl, John Lewis

5. Feeling blue

This melamine range is perfect for outdoor dining. Add a rustic touch to this simple palette with oak chopping boards, bunches of fresh herbs and a range of pretty linens.

Melamine dinner plate, £4, Marks & Spencer

6. Ahoy sailor!

Add a tasteful splash of colour with these sweet stripy designs from West Elm. Keep contrasting prints from clashing by choosing patterns in the same palette, then scatter a few tealights to bring the alfresco scheme to life.

MPU 02

Nautical outdoor plates, £20 for four, West Elm

Find out how to make your outdoor space look amazing!

******