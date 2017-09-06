National Read A Book Day is September 6th, so we thought we’d find some quirky and cool book shelves in which to display your reading material. So put down that Kindle because it’s time to get hands on with the printed page again.

We’ve chosen one for every budget, depending on how much store you put in your storage.

1. Kallax book shelves

If you are looking for simple yet bright storage, the range of Kallax cabinets (above) are an ideal solution. This shelving also comes in black and white if you have more conventional taste. The two doors at the bottom for additional storage are ideal if you hide bits and bobs as well as display books.

Buy now: Kallax shelving unit with doors, £73, Ikea

2. One Step Up Shelf bookcase

Inspired by the humble ladder, this quirky bookcase from Normann Copenhagen at is made from natural ash wood with industrial metal shelves. With space for stacks of large hardbacks and novels alike, this dynamic shelving system would make a great feature in any room. Plus you can group more than one bookcase together to create a more substantial display or room divider. Dimensions: H200 x W78 x D45cm.

Buy now: One Step Up shelf bookcase by Normann Copenhagen, £369.90, Made in Design

3. Joe Large Bear Bookcase

This whimsical bear-shaped bookcase will add an element of fun to a room scheme. Joe the bear has plenty of storage for books and toys, with deeper compartments along his back. Available in a choice of red or black (above), this striking item will be sure to make you and your children smile. Dimensions: H155 x W206 x D86cm.

Buy now: iBride Joe large bear bookcase in black, £2,995, Out There Interiors

4. Bookworm shelf

With the ability to be made in any configuration – from a snake to a circle – the Bookworm shelf from Kartell is a sculptural and stylish shelving unit for creative homes. It comes in three sizes, with seven, 11 or 17 bookends, and a choice of colours, including matt aluminium, matt white, black, cobalt and red (above). The shelf can hold 10kg on each support, meaning you can display all of your favourite novels.

Buy now: Bookworm shelf by Kartell, from £265, Heal’s

5. Ptolomeo bookcase

Designed by Bruno Rainaldi, the clever Ptolomeo 215 bookcase (above) gives the illusion of books piled up on top of one another in a seemingly haphazard way. Each part of the bookcase has been carefully engineered to spread the weight of the books evenly, giving easy access to your chosen book. The streamlined design means it takes up very little floor space – ideal for compact rooms.

It is available in various finishes and heights, as a freestanding bookcase or mounted on a wall. Dimensions: H215 x Dia35cm.

Buy now: Ptolomeo 215 bookcase, £1,150, The Conran Shop

6. Dickens bookstand

If you love period style, the Dickens bookstand in Antique finish from Oka is the classic piece for you. Similar to original designs found in libraries, it has two generous bookshelves to hold large and small books. It would work well set beside a favourite reading chair or as a standalone piece in a living room. Dimensions: H80 x W61 x D37cm.

Buy now: Dickens bookstand in Antique finish, £135, Oka

7. Cell bookcase

Elegant and versatile, the Cell bookcase by Porada has a solid walnut frame on a handy swivel base. This is a modular system with four different size options and each section can be stacked to create different heights and uses. The smooth walnut can be left plain or stained in either moka or wenge, or matt lacquered in a range of colours. Dimensions: Cell 1 – H40 x Dia40cm (not shown); Cell 2 – H80 x Dia40cm; Cell 3 – H120 x Dia40cm; Cell 4 – H160 x Dia40cm.

Buy now: Cell bookcases from Porada, from £620, Go Modern

8. Sail boat book shelf

Books are so important for little one’s and children’s books come in all shapes and sizes. This fun and stylish boat shelf has the right size compartments for small board books to larger paperbacks for when the time comes for Roald Dahl. Dimensions: H53 x W47 x D12cm

Buy now: Boat wall shelf, £35, Jo Maman Bebe

They’re all perfect for storing bedtime stories, but which will you be dreaming about tonight?