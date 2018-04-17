Accessorize launches first ever rug collection

The debut rug collection is bursting with vibrant colours and bold patterns to dress our homes

When you think of Accessorize you most likely think of colourful, eclectic fashion accessories, right? Did you even know the high street store also offers a range of cushions, bedding and home accessories? We’d expect it of Monsoon, yes, but Accessorize? Probably not, because its homeware falls under the radar. Until now that is! This month sees the homeware expanding to launch its first ever rug collection!

The brand have collaborated with The Rug Seller to produce 15 exclusive designs, so we can add a touch of Accessorize’s signature style to our home decor. The Rug Seller stocks brands such as Designer’s Guild, Harlequin and Ted Baker, so the new rugs will be in good company.

New rug collection

‘This new rug collection is the brand’s first venture into rugs and we’re delighted to now offer them within our portfolio.’ says Design Director at The Rug Seller, Daniel Prendergast. ‘There are 15 individual designs, incorporating hot Spring Summer 2018 trends of ice cream shades, tropical oversized florals, tribal designs and dazzling geometrics. Each design incorporates Accessorize’s distinctive style.’ .

Buy now: Triangulum Rug, from £182.99, Accessorize at The Rug Seller

‘A Union Jack design with floral embellishments is a soft and feminine way to fly the flag. Especially during a summer of events that’ll make us feel proud to be British.’ Daniel joyfully exclaims. ‘With Royal Weddings, new additions to the Royal Family and the World Cup – there’s certainly a lot to feel patriotic about.’

Buy now: Bloom Kingdom Rug, from £358.99, Accessorize at The Rug Seller

All 100 per cent pure wool

The stunning design in delicious pastels shades is perfect for adding pattern without overpowering floors.

Buy now: Pastella Rug, from £129.99, Accessorize at The Rug Seller

The Pink Poppy design is very identifiable Accessorize print. It’s bold, with a global influence – classic for the retailer.

Buy now: Pink Poppy Rug, from £182.99, Accessorize at The Rug Seller

Not for the faint-hearted, this lively geometric pattern is brought to life with a vibrant shade of azure blue. This design would be best paired with a neutral colour decor, so the rug commands all the limelight.

Buy now: Blue Mellow Rug, from £139, Accessorize at The Rug Seller

Aurel features a statement jazzy pattern and colour combination. This design is one of our personal favourites, and it’s very signature for the brand.

Buy now: Aurel Rug, from £129.99, Accessorize at The Rug Seller

This is merely an edit of some of our favourite designs. To see the whole Accessorize rug collection head over to The Rug Seller.