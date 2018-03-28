Is it possible to add 50k to the value of your home in just 7 days?

Let us count the ways...

Is it really possible to add almost £50,000 to the value of your home in just seven days?

The answer is apparently yes, according to new research from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and the HomeOwners Alliance (HOA).

1. Removing an internal wall to create an open plan kitchen and diner can add £48,417 in seven days to an averagely priced home in London

2. Building a garden room or outside playroom for the kids can add £35,611 in 14 days to an averagely priced home in Surrey

3. Investing in kitchen improvements such as new flooring, a new worktop and new cabinet doors can add £26,838 in eight days to an averagely priced home in Dorset

4. Converting a cupboard under the stairs into a downstairs toilet can add £26,708 in seven days to an averagely priced home in Surrey

5. Converting part of the master bedroom into an en suite bathroom can add £14,525 in 11 days to an averagely priced home in London

6. Building a new driveway can add £13,354 in nine days to an averagely priced home in Surrey

7. Installing decking and lighting in the back garden can add £8,946 in seven days to an averagely priced home in Dorset

‘By investing less than £3,500 on the creation of an open plan kitchen and diner, home owners in London can add a whopping £50,000 to the value of their home in just one week. If you’re looking to move up the property ladder, it’s obviously in your best interests to increase the value of your home as much as possible. By investing in low cost, high return projects, not only will you make your home a more pleasant place to live, you’ll also be increasing its value significantly. Better still, these projects take no time at all so the hassle factor will be kept to an absolute minimum,’ says Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB.

For a full list of projects, costs and the value they can add to your home broken down by region, click here.

Remember, those who want to increase the value of their property in a matter of days will undoubtedly need to hire a reputable builder to complete the project.