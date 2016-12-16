From Gingerbread House to Reindeer Lodge, take a look at the best of Airbnb’s Christmas getaways

Are you in need of a holiday? Airbnb could be the answer to your prayers, with a selection of ex-tree-mly festive properties from around the world for the perfect last-minute Christmas getaway. Here are five of our favourites:

1. Chamonix cabin nestled in woodland, France

This cosy woodland retreat in the heart of Chamonix is perfect for couples. The one-bed, stand-alone cabin is set in a small enclave of other mazots, but is tranquil and unhindered by the hustle and hassle of the town centre, with breathtaking 360-degree views of the Chamonix valley. Just imagine waking up here on Christmas morning and looking out to snow-topped mountains…

2. Adorable Garden Gingerbread House, Hawaii

Fancy somewhere warmer? This idyllic Gingerbread House is located on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Huge windows look out to five acres of lush tropical greenery. Forget the turkey, you’ll be eating mangoes straight from the trees.

3.Fairytale Farm-hotel in Jotunheimen, Norway

This cluster of newly restored wooden houses from the 16th and 17th century looks like something straight out of a fairytale. Located on a fully operational sheep-farm, this magical property is surrounded by four national parks, offering you spectacular views. And it might even snow.

4. Tiny House on the Christmas Tree Farm, Texas, US

What could be more festive than staying somewhere called ‘Christmas Tree Farm’? Surrounded by fields of Christmas trees, this tiny house in Texas is usually populated by couples, bird watchers, writers and adventurers – the perfect tranquil spot for escaping the usual chaos of Christmas.

5. Reindeer Lodge, Sweden

This one is perfect for children. And don’t expect to be entirely on your own here; you’ll be neighbours with the local reindeer. Expect wood-fired saunas, cosy log cabins, sleigh rides in the snow and a spectacular display of stars.