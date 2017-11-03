Airbnb and LEGO are offering a BRICKtacular experience for all LEGO fans

Airbnb is running fantastic competition with LEGO® – a chance to sleep in the newly opened LEGO House – yes that’s right a real life-sized house made of tiny bricks!

Based at the Billund, Denmark, home to the original Legoland theme park and LEGO HQ, this impressive house was constructed with more than 25 million LEGO bricks and it has just opened. It has an extremely colourful decor too as everything inside – from the waterfall bed to the alarm clock and even the cat – is built entirely from LEGO.

Airbnb, the online homesharing network, have cleverly created a mock listings page just like their usual property pages for the colourful creation made of little plastic construction toys. But you can’t pay to stay at this particular Airbnb listing, instead you have to enter a competition in order to win this LEGO-tastic, fun-packed prize:

The lucky LEGO fan will be flown to Billund, Denmark for the once-in-a-lifetime experience on the 24th November 2017, where they’ll have the whole house to themselves for a night. And there is plenty of building opportunity while you stay there too, as the winner and family will get the chance to build to their hearts content with LEGO Master Builder, Jamie Berard, as well as enjoying a whole itinerary of more planned LEGO activities during the visit.

To enter, aspiring LEGO master builders of all ages need to head to airbnb.com/night-at/lego-house.

The delightful contest is the latest in the “Night At” series offered by Airbnb, where the company allows customers to enter competitions for a chance to win a one-night stay at a unique location.

Previous destinations included a stay for two couples at the top of a ski jump in Holmenkollen, Norway, and a trip to and night at Ellis Island in New York.

But hurry you don’t have long, the contest is open until November 17 at 23.59.

To get you in the mood, here’s some fun LEGO inspired ‘house rules’ Airbnb have come up with for during your stay – if you’re lucky enough to win that is!

• Play is mandatory!

• Parents are advised to wear LEGO-proof slippers at all times.

• If there’s anything you miss in your bedroom, feel free to build it yourself.

• The bed is so comfy, you might need a brick separator in the morning.

• If 25 million bricks aren’t enough, a real LEGO moulding machine is installed in the lobby.

• We know you’re looking for that one rare brick, but please refrain from diving into the LEGO pool.

• No night at the LEGO House would be complete without BRICKfast in bed.

• State of the art home security: just throw some bricks on the floor before leaving!

Image credits: Airbnb