Why stay in an apartment when you can stay in a plane, gypsy caravan or even a transparent geodesic dome?

We are all familiar with the range of low-key, understated and affordable accommodation that Airbnb has to offer. But it seems there is a whole load of quirky, one-of-a-kind and frankly incredible places to stay. Places that will blow your mind, and not necessarily your budget.

Railway Carriage, Saint Austell, Cornwall, UK

If you struggle to stay awake on your commute, here’s a train you are actually supposed to fall asleep in. And we promise it will be more comfortable. Perfect for family holidays and train enthusiasts, the carriage can sleep up to eight people and has everything you could want for a relaxing and comfortable stay. Feel at one with nature as you fall asleep to the sound of the river and wake up to the dawn chorus of the birds.

This cosy carriage sleeps 8 and costs £90 per night.

MPU 01 Desktop

After more Airbnb ideas? Add these 10 luxury holiday villas to your list.

Airplane, St Michel Chef Chef, France

If trains aren’t really your thing, how about sleeping in an old plane? Yep, that’s right, this retired airplane has been transformed into a light-filled apartment, complete with a living area, kitchenette, master bedroom and a single bed.

Going to the loo has never been more exciting as you look out of the windscreen with the pilots’ controls before you. And you won’t even need to put your phone into flight mode…

This novelty stay sleeps 3 and will only set you back by £82 per night.

Aromantica Treehouse, San Salvatore Monferrato, Italy

If its views you’re after, then this gem is for you. Nestled in a canopy of trees overlooking the sprawling Italian countryside, you’d be hard pushed to find a more idyllic setting for a romantic retreat. And as if the panoramic views weren’t enough, the treehouse also has access to a wine cellar carved in the late 19th century. Pretty ideal for a region that’s famed for its wine.

MPU 02

Perfect for couples, this two-man cabin will cost you £129 per night.

San Giusto Abbey, Tuscany, Italy

Perhaps you love the idea of Italy, but fancy somewhere slightly more robust. Then how about sleeping within the thick stone walls of a medieval tower? Perfect for lovers of art and nature, this hidden gem in the Tuscan countryside has been lovingly restored by the owners, offering both modern comforts with medieval charm.

£199 per night for four people isn’t cheap, but it’s not every day you get to sleep in an Abbey.

Love historical homes? Take a look at these stunning church conversions.

‘Antic Gypsie Car’, Rhone-Alps, France

This romantic gypsy caravan is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and live like a didicoy. But if you don’t like being cut off completely, the cultural city of Lyon is a short 10-minute drive away.

Stay here with one other lucky guest for £150 a night.

Geodesic Dome, Oregon, US

Fancy somewhere closer to home? Check out the best UK Airbnbs for a quirky staycation.

Sleep under the stars in this beautiful transparent geodesic dome. And there’s no better time to visit, as guests will get a front row view of the Solar Eclipse on the morning of August 21st, before it crosses the US for the first time in 99 years. There’s only room for two, so choose your guest wisely… and you’ll have to win this competition first.

Whichever one you pick, your stay is guaranteed to be out of this world.