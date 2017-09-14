Summer has sadly turned to autumn, leaving many of us feeling dissatisfied with our intake of vitamin D and our sorry excuse for a tan

If you’re feeling blue at the thought that summer is another nine months away, why not book yourself some late sunshine with one of these Airbnbs? Whether you fancy hiking in the Italian mountains, escaping on a spiritual retreat in Bali or just relaxing on a sun lounger, there’s something on this list to suit every sun worshipper in need of some October sun.

Lakeside apartment on Lake Iseo, Italy

Jet off to bella Italia and set up base in this lakeside apartment. With spectacular views across sparkling Lago d’Iseo to the lush green mountains beyond, you’d be hard pressed to find a more idyllic spot. Enjoy the last of the October sun by getting outdoors and exploring the mountains and local villages, then come home for a game of tennis and a swim in the pool. It’s the perfect holiday home for friends or families looking for an activity-filled October holiday.

The apartment sleeps six guests and costs from £67 per night.

Traditional riad in Marrakesh, Morocco

Get a group of friends together and rent out this entire riad in Marrakesh. This chic and charming home is brimming with Moorish design, from the tiled terraces to the horseshoe arches. Sip fresh mint tea in the pool and enjoy breakfast on the sun terrace. Bliss.

The riad sleeps up to seven people and costs £277 per night.

Beachside apartment in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Don’t fancy risking a European October? Jet off to sunny Mexico and enjoy a luxury holiday nestled between the lush green jungle and the crystal clear ocean. Lounge by the pool, swim in the sea and relax in a hammock on your own balcony.

This apartment sleeps two and costs from £47 per night, so it’s ideal for a couple or a pair of friends looking to get a sun fix before the British winter kicks in.

Bamboo hut in Selat, Bali

Hidden in the mountains of the Gunung Agung volcano, this handcrafted eco home is one for the spiritual and curious travellers among us. Here’s an opportunity to turn off your mobile, get off the grid and throw yourself into authentic Balinese village life.

This spiritual retreat sleeps up to four people and prices start from £124 per night.

Playful apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus

If you don’t fancy going too far afield but are desperate for some October sun, Cyprus is a relatively safe bet. This modern and playful apartment looks like a fun and comfortable place to soak up some rays, with a balcony overlooking the communal pool. The place even comes complete with a telescope for stargazing on those clear Mediterranean nights.

It sleeps 4 and costs from £64 per night.