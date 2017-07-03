Got Wimbledon fever? Check out our favourite Airbnbs with tennis courts

It's Wimbledon time again, and if it's inspiring you to pick up a racket, check out our pick of the best Airbnbs with tennis courts

It’s that time of year again – yes, Wimbledon has arrived in a whirlwind of strawberries and cream, Pimms and champagne. Whether you’re flocking to Murray Mound, AKA Henman Hill, or watching from the comfort of your living room, chances are you’re getting itchy feet and feeling inspired to dust off your racket and hit the courts.

If that’s the case, why not combine a summer break with a few games, sets or matches of tennis? Check out our pick of the best Airbnbs that come with their very own tennis courts.

1. Luxury Georgian villa in Birmingham

With room for 23 guests, this opulent Georgian country house is the ideal spot for large groups of friends. Set up a tournament and battle it out to become champion!

This country piles sleeps 16-23 and costs £1,500 per night.

2. Georgian country house in Suffolk

Get a group of friends and family together and enjoy an active weekend in this extremely eccentric Grade 1 listed Georgian country house. When you’ve finished knocking a ball around, it’s time for the next activity: choose from a walk through the private woods, a dip in the outdoor swimming pool, or a spot of archery.

There’s room for 16, and it costs £2,300 per night.

3. Cosy cottage in East Sussex

Perched on the edge of a golf course, not far from Ashdown Forest, this cottage boasts an all-weather tennis court and an outdoor swimming pool. It looks like an ideal choice for a family wanting to practise their racket skills!

Sleeping 4, a stay here costs £100 per night.

4. Beautiful home in Surrey

This quintessentially English home is the perfect location for a spot of tennis followed by a cream tea overlooking the rolling Surrey Hills. There’s also a swimming pool where you can cool off after a long match.

It sleeps 10, and will ‘set’ you back £1,000 per night.

5. Country cottage in Wiltshire

Surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, this cottage is the perfect couple’s retreat. After an active day of practising your serves, curl up in front of the log fire and admire the beautiful views across the countryside.

It sleeps two in comfort, and costs £84 per night.

6. Riverside farmhouse in Bath

Set beautifully on a riverside, this stone farmhouse is a wonderful spot for serious R&R – that’s rallies and relaxing!

It sleeps 16, and you’ll pay £1,800 per night, so just over £100 each.

7. Stone house in Aquitaine, France

If you fancy going a bit further afield, this converted French barn could be the place for you. Play a round of doubles, cool off in the pool, and open the vin rouge. Bliss.

There’s space for 8 – total cost £163 per night.

What are you waiting for? Pack your tennis skirt, stock up on strawberries, and get rallying.