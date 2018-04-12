Aldi rocking chair proves so popular, it’s gone in 60 seconds!

This weekend's Aldi baby event is set to rock your world...

We know you have to be quick with Specialbuys but the latest Aldi baby event has seen record breaking sales overseas that no one could predict. The latest collection features the unmissable Accent Rocking Chair which, sold out in Australia in less than 60 seconds.It arrives here in the UK this sunday!

Aldi’s much-loved Baby and Toddler Specialbuys event is available online this Sunday 15th April, and in stores from next Thursday 19th April. The brilliant budget range gives parents the chance to buy all the essentials for their little one without blowing the budget.

‘We pride ourselves at being able to offer parents excellent quality baby and toddler products at a fraction of the price offered by competitors.’ explains Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi.

The sell-out rocking chair

This is the famous nursery chair, which sold out in less than a minute when launched in Aldi Australia! The luxurious Accent Rocking Chair is just £149.99, available in on-trend grey. This brilliant design’s ideal for providing a comfy spot for tending to baby at all hours. Whether feeding or simple bonding this chair ensures optimum comfort.

The Accent Rocking Chair comes complete with choice of easy-to-fit standard or rocking legs. It can therefore be easily converted to a modern armchair, ideal for a living room once baby is bigger. Anyone else tempted to sit rocking in front of Corrie every night, who says rockers are just for nurseries?

Not quite a rocking chair, but definitely an essential! The range also features this colourful animal print Baby Highchair, just £19.99.

We don’t have pics, but these are other Specialbuys to look out for: Mamia Baby Carrier (£13.99); Travel Booster Seat (£11.99) and Motorola Baby Video Monitors (£79.99).

There’s also a whole host of bath time products too!

Video Of The Week

Deck out your bathroom with adorable Baby Bath Accessories from just £6.99. Keep baby entertained with Bath Toys, from £3.99 each. After the bath, make sure your little one is warm and dry with the help of a Children’s Hooded Towel (£5.99).

Flamin’Gro! This cute Baby Sleeping Bag 1.5 Toggle is just £8.99. Do they come in extra large?

The adorable Baby Sleepsuits are back by popular! demand! Baby Sleepsuits are just £5.99 for 3, great price for frequent wearing.

Set the alarm to wake up early this Sunday to avoid missing this outstanding collection.