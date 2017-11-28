Get set to celebrate the festive season in style with this week's range of Aldi Christmas jumpers

Once a garment of mockery – Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones springs to mind – the Christmas jumper is now THE thing to wear at Christmas parties. This week’s Aldi Specialbuys are a fabulous range of Christmas jumpers for all the family – with premium designs for Mum, Dad, Kids and even the dog from just £3.99!

They’re in store and online from this Sunday 3rd December, while stocks last – don’t miss out!

Wearing festive jumpers has been made even more worthwhile by Save the Children’s National Christmas Jumper Day on Friday 15th Dec, where we’re encourage to ‘make the world better with a sweater’. Wear your Aldi jumper of choice and celebrate a good cause by donating to charity.

For the grown ups, there are Premium Christmas Jumpers (£10.99), complete with sequins for the ladies’ and a Santa design with mock beard for men.

For maximum impact, check out the Men’s and Ladies’ Christmas Jumper (£7.99 each) – featuring snowmen, reindeer or alternatively unicorns. They look great paired with the Men’s and Ladies’ Christmas T-Shirt (£3.99 each).

For little ones, the Children’s Christmas Jumper (£5.99) or Children’s Premium Christmas Jumper (£7.99) make for a beautifully soft and snuggly addition to their winter wardrobes.

In addition to the Christmas jumpers, Aldi has a range of adult novelty Christmas hats – the knitted designs include a Christmas tree, Christmas pudding and turkey! With prices starting at £3.99 you’ll struggle to top that for banter on a budget!

Whether you’re at a party, home, work or simply out-and-about you can’t help but feel festive when wearing a crimbo jumper! All Christmas clothing and accessories are in store this Sunday 3rd December.