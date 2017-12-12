This Aldi Christmas party collection lets you entertain on a budget

Are you playing host to this year's Christmas dinner or New Year's Eve party? Enjoy a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget with the fabulously priced 'Hosting Christmas' collection

With Christmas now less than two weeks away it’s time to start dusting off your best serving trays and platters. Although we all know the tale of mismatched glasses and plates because there are more numbers than you’d usually cater for! But the with latest Aldi Specialbuys, you can afford to get new serving glasses and dishes to host festive soirées in style – because let’s face it it’s an expensive time of year already!

The new ‘Hosting Christmas Dinner’ range is available this week in store and online. Be quick, because as we all know, Specialbuys this good don’t sit on the shelves for long!

Take, for instance these premium glasses, perfect for raising a toast this Christmas! The elegantly shaped tall flutes are simply but classy – that’s how best to serve bubbles, we say. Think of it this way, the less spent on glasses the more money left over for bubbles!

Buy now: Crofton Champagne Glasses, £7.99 for 6

Spoil your guests with an array of festive nibbles, all the better for being served in stylish bowls on wooden platters. The choice of geometric patterns on one set or monochrome plain on the other, these platters are just the thing to jazz up party food.

In store only now: Crofton Serving Board and Bowls, £5.99 each

If you’re hosting dinner on Christmas day, you will need some decorative touches to dress the table. Make a statement, without overspending, with these traditional snowflake place-mats and matching napkins. The gold detailing adds a touch of glam to any seasonal party. The set includes four napkins and four place mats.

Buy now: Kirkton House Gold Snowflake, £7.38

No hostess with the mostest would dare serve anything but perfectly chilled beverages. This wine cooler holds up top 8 bottles at a time, so you’ll never run out. Available at such an amazing price, it’ll be worth its value ten times over once next year’s garden parties start – there’s always a call for chilled drinks there.

Buy now: Ambiano Wine Cooler, £59.99

This party collection went into store this week and is available online, both until stocks run out.