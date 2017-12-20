Aldi are already one step ahead on post-Christmas fitness

You may be popping to the supermarket to source an over-indulgent Christmas spread, but while you're there, don't miss the bargain fitness equipment to help with those New Year fitness resolutions

Aldi Specialbuys are normally about helping you save pounds, however next week they want to help you lose a few pounds! Of course, we’re talking about pounds in a different sense, the weighty kind that we all obsess over after an indulgent Christmas full of mince pies and brandy butter.

Get ahead of those New Year’s resolutions of getting into shape and improving fitness with a little help from Aldi. Forget extortionate gym memberships and grab yourself DIY fitness equipment – all you need are these gadgets and stylish sportswear, available from this Sunday December 24th!

Simple yet effective, this foldable sit-up bench features leg cushions and a foam exterior for added comfort. At just £22.99, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better bargain!

If you love the Power Plates at your local gym don’t miss the Vibrating Board, available online only from this Sunday 24th December for just £84.99. The piece of fitness equipment is perfect for intensive workouts to kick-start any fitness regime. Equipped with more than five training programs, this board is a must-have piece for at-home workouts. Its slim design makes it easy to store and the new, built-in push-up grips allow for greater control when exercising.

This Swing Stepper (£24.99) is perfect for those wanting to work the entire lower body post after an entire Christmas on the couch. The at-home device is equipped with a timer, calorie and steps counter to track your progress – the same as the one in the gym would.

Look good, feel good right? Fitness gear needn’t be frumpy as Aldi’s workout wear proves. These Fitness Capri Leggings are £8.99, Fitness Sports Bra, £5.99, and Fitness Vest, £5.99.

Relax and recover with Aldi’s Yoga Mat, also in the collection at just £4.99. Or alleviate post-workout pains with the Foam Roller, £5.49.

If you do decide to join the gym rather than do-it-yourself then you’ll be needing a cool gym bag – and what could be better than a pun-tastic one? ‘Gym and tonic’ is our bag of choice. But we rather love the other design that reminds us to that we should love our gym at all times, not just January. The bags will set you bag a very reasonable £8.99 each.

There’s another brand we won’t mention that tracks your, ahem, fit bits! This Activity Sleep and Heart-rate Monitor is a fraction of the price at just £29.99, and keeps you on track with workout goals by monitoring daily activity, calorie consumption and distance covered. Just as with other brands, this device can even track your sleep status to ensure you’re getting enough rest post-workout.

Also in the range to wear are Aldi’s Fitness Trainers (£11.99). The stylish design features lightweight Phylon cushioned soles and insoles to ensure maximum comfort and stability.

We’ll start our fitness regime by running to Aldi for these bargains – will you?!