Aldi garden bargains strike again! A range of affordable gardening tools are on sale in stores from this Thursday

Last week we brought you news of the incredibly affordable garden furniture due to drop in stores any day now. This week we can reveal the popular supermarket is topping its garden specialbuys offering with a range of Aldi garden tools and accessories.

Tapping into our gardening needs Aldi are delivering all the key ingredients for a productive summer outdoors including a lawn mower, hedge trimmer and water butt.

Whether you’re looking for a new mover or a pressure-washer to hose down the decking, so it looks brand new, you won’t want to miss this range! Head straight to Aldi this Thursday 12th April to peruse the latest gardening additions to the Specialbuys range.

The lawn mover

Keep the lawn looking Wimbledon-worthy with this affordable Electric Lawnmower. Featuring an 1800W motor, seven cutting heights and a 60-litre grass collection box with indicator level, cutting the grass will be a breeze.

Buy now: Gardenline Electric Lawn Mower, £79.99, Aldi

The hedge trimmer

Tend to edges and borders with ease with this electric trimmer. This easy to handle tool allows you to make quick cuts without dragging the lawn mover out every time. The robust universal motor, adjustable handle and flip-up flower guard make it a great value gadget packed with all the trimmings. Additionally the range features an Electric Pole Hedge Trimmer with a telescopic handle and extension pole for those hard to reach tree tops.

Buy now: Gardenline Eclectic Grass Trimer, £19.99, Aldi

Buy now: Electric Pole Hedge Trimmer, £59.99

The water butt

It feels like it’s raining all the time, so why not make the most of it? Installing a water butt, for not a lot of cost, can help you reuse rainwater. With a compact design this 100 Litre is ideal for smaller gardens. Made from recycled materials, this waterbutt is an all-round great buy for helping to do our bit for recycling.

Buy now: Gardenline 100 Litre Waterbutt Set, £18.99, Aldi

The garden trellis

The outdoor range is not all about hard labour – there are lovely planters and trellises to support growing plants.

Buy now: Gardenline Wooden Garden Arch, £29.99, Aldi

Buy now: Gardenline Black Garden Arch, £19.99, Aldi

Ensure wood decking, fences and sheds are all looking fresh in time for summer. An easy-to-use timber spray is all you need to do the job in no time at all.

Buy now: Deco Style Timber Sprayer 5L, £8.99, Aldi

After all your hard work you’ll want to ensure the garden remains tidy to show it off. Store away tools and stray garden accessories in this handy garden storage box.

Buy now: Gardenline Garden Storage Box, £29.99, Aldi

Video Of The Week

Decorative and practical, these floral bird feeders are a fabulous finishing touch for gardens. Ideal for seeds and suet petals these durable metal feeders are perfect to dot amongst the bright and beautiful blooms.

Buy now: Flower Cup Bird Feeders, £4.99 each, Aldi

With such great buys on offer at unbeatable prices the summer ahead is looking promising, don’t you think?