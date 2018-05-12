Aldi’s latest Shape Up for Summer collection will be in stores tomorrow!

Looking to stay fit and healthy but don’t have the time to get to the gym? Perhaps you’re put off by extortionate gym memberships? Don’t sweat it, Aldi’s got it covered! This weekend’s latest range of home gym equipment and stylish activewear can help you stay in shape on a lean budget.

Available to pre-order now online and purchase in stores this Sunday 13th May. Fitness fanatics need to be quick though, as with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone

Stylish activewear

Look good, feel good right? Fitness gear needn’t be frumpy as Aldi’s activewear proves. This Fitness Vest is just £5.99. Co-ordinate your look with the Fitness Capri Leggings, £8.99, and Fitness Sports Bra, £5.99.

Whether perfecting the downward dog, practicing Pilates 100 or simply stretching do it like a pro with Aldi’s fitness Mat. The washable mat is made of soft foam to ensure whatever you do, you do it in comfort.

Pre-order: Crane Fitness Mat, £6.99, Aldi

DIY home gym equipment

Pick up good vibrations! This clever gadget is ideal to alleviate post-workout aches and pains. Featuring four vibrating levels the roller helps massage overworked muscles in your legs and back. The soft foam roller helps to improve blood circulation, a health benefit even if you don’t work out.

Pre-order now: Crane Vibrating Foam Roller, £34.99, Aldi

This 6-in-1 Core Trainer is perfect for combining strength and cardio exercises, for the ultimate total body shaping. Tailor your home workout to suit your needs. This trainer is ideal for ab tucks, push ups, bicep dips, forearm toning, bicycling and scissor kicks. Given the multiple toning possibles, £29.99 is a pretty ship shape cost!

Pre-order now: 6-1 Core Trainer, £29.99, Aldi

Video Of The Week

Weight down your trolley with a set of kettle bells. Available in 3kg, 6kg and 8kg these easy-to-store weights can help you tone up your arms anytime you want, from the comfort of your own home. Do weights your way, sit and do reps in front of the TV if you wish!

Pre-order now: 8kg Ketttle bell, £9.99, Aldi

State your purpose for exercising with this gym t-shirt, at a price that won’t break you out in a sweat – just £5.99.

We’ll get a head start on our new fitness plan by running to Aldi this Sunday for these bargains!