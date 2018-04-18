Looking for a cheap alternative to the ultimate charcoal BBQ? Aldi has your summer cookout covered!

We’re promised some perfect BBQ weather in the next few weeks. So Aldi couldn’t have timed its latest launch any better. Available to pre-order from 29th April, and to buy online from the 3rd May, the Aldi Kamado BBQ is one impressive outdoor oven. In fact, it’s set to rival the Big Green Egg, which most grill aficionados rate as the ultimate charcoal BBQ.

The original Big Green Egg is based on a 3,000-year-old Japanese Kamodo pot. Made from thick ceramic, it retains heat so well that one load of charcoal can stay hot all day. Celeb chef Jean-Christophe Novelli says it’s the closest thing to ‘cooking on an Aga in your garden’. It roasts chickens, cooks pizzas, smokes ribs and will turn out a succulent burger in 10 minutes. No wonder its list of fans is so long, and includes Michelin-starred chefs Sat Bains and Daniel Clifford. There was even one on Masterchef last week! Problem is, it’s not cheap.

Search online and you’ll find that a Large Big Green Egg with shelves will set you back £1,415. Which poses a problem for the budget-conscious barbecuer. Until now, that is.

Aldi’s cheeky rival to the Big Green Egg – the Kamado – can pull off the same culinary tricks for just £349.99! It’s happy cooking fish, grilling meat and baking bread and pizza – you can even use it for desserts. We’re told it does a mean Victoria sponge, and isn’t too shabby at apple strudel, either.

Coming soon: Kamado BBQ, £349.99, Aldi

Like the Big Green Egg, the Kamado BBQ is made of strong, durable ceramic that doesn’t get too hot to touch. This makes it safe enough if you have little ones around. It heats up in minutes, and to control the cooking temperature, you simply adjust the draught from the ash door and the opening on the lid.

Perhaps £350 is a little more than you’d planned to spend on a BBQ – but we think it’s the bargain of the summer. Far from being ‘egg-pensive’, the Kamado looks set to fly off the shelves come the heatwave!