This weekend prepare your guest bedrooms with the help of these bargain bedding Specialbuys from Aldi

Will you be hosting family and friends over Christmas? You’ll probably need to get guest bedrooms in order, or at least make sure you have enough guest bedding to fashion makeshift beds on sofas if required. The forthcoming Aldi Sepcialbuys are all about making your guests’ stay as comfortable as possible.

The collection of bedding buys includes duck feather duvets and pillows, 300 thread-count sheets and super-soft blankets – all at incredibly reasonable prices. The range will be available in store from this Sunday 17th December, but it’s available to pre-order right now.

The collection offers such luxury at such little cost, you can’t wrong. The only problem will be that your guests may feel so spoilt, they may never want to leave!

Give your guest the delights of comfort and luxury coming together with this non-allergenic duck feather duvet. The light and warm feel of the duvet keeps you at just the right temperature while you snooze. Of course there’s no saying you can’t treat yourself to new luxury bedding too, it is Christmas after all – at these prices, you may find it too hard to resist.

Dress the duvet in silky soft sheets. This double sateen duvet set is 100% cotton, with a generous 300 thread-count – your guests will feel like they are sleeping in a hotel.

Buy now: Duck Feather Double Duvet, £22.99

Buy now: Kirkton House Double Sateen Duvet Set, £19.99

After all the Christmas chaos guest can lay their head down on a super comfy pillow to catch 40 winks. Forget the usual unplumped guest pillows, this box design by Slumberdown is a hearty pillow that offers ultimate comfort by fulling supporting for the neck.

Buy now: Slumberdown Box Pillow, £6.99

Additional Specialbuys in the guest bedding collection includes a duck feather mattress topper for just £19.99 and cotton sateen fitted sheets from £8.99.

Ensure the bed is suitable cosy with an additional snuggly layer. These super soft cashmere feel throws are just the thing to add colour and cosiness to the home. Available in Pale Blush, Duck Egg, Silver and cream they would also make great gift ideas!

Buy now: Kirkton House Cashmere Feel Throw, £14.99

The guest bedding collection will hit stores this weekend, so be quick – as with all Specialbuys once it’s gone, it’s gone.